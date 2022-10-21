Read full article on original website
getawaymavens.com
Apple Tree Inn Lenox MA Review
Kudos to the guys who surveyed the Massachusetts Berkshires entertainment scene and thought, “You know what this place needs? A cool ole hotel with a year round intimate performance space for folk-rock, blues, and jazz musicians, and other indie artists.” And so, the Apple Tree Inn, and its cozy, woodworked, dimly lit Ostrich Room, was reborn.
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Recession fears rise as prices continue to soar
If you feel like everything these days costs more- you're seemingly right about everything.
Allsport Arena reopening under new ownership in Northampton
Allsport Arena is reopening under new ownership in Northampton.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Water pipe bursts, flooding Longhill Street in Springfield
A water pipe burst in the area of Longhill Street in Springfield late Friday night and early into Saturday morning.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Lenox police looking for help identifying person
The Lenox Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a person that was part of an incident on Saturday.
39-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim Of West Springfield Homicide
Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide in Western Massachusetts. Amber Carpenter, age 39, of West Springfield was found dead inside the home of Jose Hernandez, age 30, on Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Friday, Oct. 21, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Hernandez was arrested and...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
mynbc5.com
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say
Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
