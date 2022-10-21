ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Tree Inn Lenox MA Review

Kudos to the guys who surveyed the Massachusetts Berkshires entertainment scene and thought, “You know what this place needs? A cool ole hotel with a year round intimate performance space for folk-rock, blues, and jazz musicians, and other indie artists.” And so, the Apple Tree Inn, and its cozy, woodworked, dimly lit Ostrich Room, was reborn.
LENOX, MA
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

