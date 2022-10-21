ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcccurrent.com

Brookdale, It’s Time To Pay It Forward

For what seemed an eternity, I thought I would never again get through a 24-hour period without saying that dreaded word, evoking horrific memories of a storm that destroyed much of our community, causing billions of dollars in damage. Then, one day – probably three or four years later –...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
theobserver.com

Kearny man 1 of 4 sentenced in I-78 drug drive-thru ring

A Kearny man was one of four sentenced after they were convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-thru” purchases of heroin, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The illegal...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Mayor to ask county for DPW storage help

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari said Oct. 17 that he would send a formal, written request to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III seeking county accommodations for township public works equipment now stored at the former Washington Township Recreation and Swim Club facility on Ridgewood Boulevard North. A resident...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy