roi-nj.com
Walters chosen to build 67 oceanside homes to replace South Mantoloking community destroyed by Sandy
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for Osborn Dunes will be held Saturday at the intersection of Shell Road and Route 35 North in the barrier island section of Brick Township, according to an announcement from Walters, a developer based in Barnegat. Walters plans to redevelop the...
bcccurrent.com
Brookdale, It’s Time To Pay It Forward
For what seemed an eternity, I thought I would never again get through a 24-hour period without saying that dreaded word, evoking horrific memories of a storm that destroyed much of our community, causing billions of dollars in damage. Then, one day – probably three or four years later –...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
theobserver.com
Kearny man 1 of 4 sentenced in I-78 drug drive-thru ring
A Kearny man was one of four sentenced after they were convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-thru” purchases of heroin, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The illegal...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
thepressgroup.net
Mayor to ask county for DPW storage help
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari said Oct. 17 that he would send a formal, written request to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III seeking county accommodations for township public works equipment now stored at the former Washington Township Recreation and Swim Club facility on Ridgewood Boulevard North. A resident...
Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope. Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.
Lessons learned from 40 years in the priesthood | Faith Matters
The Sisters of Charity educated my mother, Grace, at St. Bridget’s, Jersey City, and impacted her life. Those same sisters expelled me from kindergarten at St. Joseph’s, Jersey City, and changed my life. After sitting out that year, I enrolled in Holy Rosary School, down the hill in...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli appointed exclusive leasing agent for 246,000 sq. ft. Ocean County shopping center
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC said it was appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center in the heart of Brick Township’s retail hub, according to a Monday announcement from the Old Bridge-based brokerage. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1930 Route...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant
Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood. The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
