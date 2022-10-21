ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Early voting continues to break records for midterm elections, hitting presidential levels

By Blue Tannery
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzWmc_0ihaBQ9Z00

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — A press release by the office of Georgia’s Secretary of State has voters continuing to break turnout records for this year’s midterm elections.

Since polls opened this past Monday, over 500,000 Georgians cast their ballots early. When asked for their thoughts on why they choose to vote early, a few different reasons were cited.

“To me, this election is so important, I didn’t want to wait.”

“You never know, something might come up, and you wouldn’t get to vote that day.”

Poll workers anticipated a large volume, but not one of this size. The last day to cast an early ballot is Friday the 4th of November, ahead of Election Day on the 8th.

Turnout Numbers Through 10/19/2022:

Total Turnout: 434,546

Early In-Person: 396,332

Absentee: 38,214

New Turnout Since Previous Day: 138,745

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 126,918

Absentee Since Previous Day: 11,827

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 410,809

Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 225,015

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: Exclusive interview with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy on Georgia campaign stop for Chirs West

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was in Georgia last week attending a fund-raiser for 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West. West is locked in a battle with 30-year Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop. McCarthy tells WRBL in an exclusive interview that he believes the 2nd District is in play and […]
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat

Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.  Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her "Trumpism's leading lady," then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. "[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen," read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the "potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy."
ARIZONA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council

Governor Brian P. Kemp Friday announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy