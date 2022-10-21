Early voting continues to break records for midterm elections, hitting presidential levels

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — A press release by the office of Georgia’s Secretary of State has voters continuing to break turnout records for this year’s midterm elections.

Since polls opened this past Monday, over 500,000 Georgians cast their ballots early. When asked for their thoughts on why they choose to vote early, a few different reasons were cited.

“To me, this election is so important, I didn’t want to wait.”

“You never know, something might come up, and you wouldn’t get to vote that day.”

Poll workers anticipated a large volume, but not one of this size. The last day to cast an early ballot is Friday the 4th of November, ahead of Election Day on the 8th.

Turnout Numbers Through 10/19/2022:

Total Turnout: 434,546

Early In-Person: 396,332

Absentee: 38,214

New Turnout Since Previous Day: 138,745

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 126,918

Absentee Since Previous Day: 11,827

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 410,809

Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 225,015

