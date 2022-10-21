Read full article on original website
I-69 around the clock lane closures expected to end this fall
INDIANA – Median cable barrier installation, drainage work, and other finishing touches continue along State Road 37 between Martinsville and Henderson Ford Road. Around-the-clock lane closures are expected to end this fall after permanent striping work is completed. Overhead lighting at the Henderson Ford Road interchange has been completed....
Spring Mill Inn will close for major renovations beginning in November
MITCHELL – Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The Spring Mill Inn opened in 1939. According to officials, the 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.
Additional ramp restrictions announced at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to continue concrete patching this week through early November at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Initial restrictions began Sunday. Additional closures are scheduled as follows, weather permitting:
Fire spreads into wooded area on State Road 158
SILVERVILLE – Indian Creek Volunteer firefighters spent more than seven hours battling a fire that spread into a wooded area Friday afternoon on State Road 158. A woman reported at 12:28 p.m. the caller reported they were burning leaves when the fire spread into a wooded area in the 300 block of State Road 158, west of Grade Road.
Bedford Street Department busy vacuuming up leaves
BEDFORD – Leaf season has arrived and Bedford Street Department crews are vacuuming up leaves through approximately December 2, 2022. Crews will vacuum leaves in your neighborhood on your trash pickup day with the automated trash truck. All leaves must be raked and in a pile within three feet...
READI to bring new life, vibrant McCord Square Downtown District to McCordsville
MCCORDVILLE – Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials Tuesday to break ground on the McCord Square Downtown District, a $50 million, 48-acre quality-of-place investment in McCordsville. The project, which is advancing with support from the nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), will...
Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigating a fatal accident on State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL — A driver of an SUV died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 East and Noe Road. Emergency crews worked several hours investigating the accident and cleaning...
North Lawrence Community School Board approves one-year teacher contract
BEDFORD – In a 6-0 vote, the North Lawrence Community School Board approved a one-year contract for NLCS Teachers during their meeting Monday night. Teachers this year saw an increase to the funding for wages that saw approximately $1.3 million added to teachers’ salaries and benefits, a step in the right direction according to NLCS Superintendent Dr. Ty Mungle.
NLCS Board approves 16 new hires during regular meeting Thursday evening
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence School Board of Directors approve 16 new hires and additional personnel changes during their regular meeting on Thursday, October 20th. Marti Colglazier – Needmore Interim Principal, effective October 17, 2022, through January 27, 2023. Stacey Brown – Transportation Administrative Assistant, effective September 17,...
Police Log: October 24, 2022
9:58 a.m. Mariah Cormican, 38, Huntingburg, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:37 a.m. Report of unlawful entry in the 2000 block of H Street. 1:23 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 1000 block of U Street. 1:45 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An...
Mobile home destroyed by fire Saturday in Fort Ritner
FORT RITNER – A Fort Ritner family lost their mobile home and all their possessions in a fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 12:39 p.m. at the home of Ben and Tara Morrow after a neighbor spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters from Shawswick, Marion,...
Town of Oolitic to pick up leaves in November
OOLITIC – The town of Oolitic will be picking up fallen leaves from November 1st, through November 15th to help community members. Those who would like to be included in the pickup route can call Town Hall at (812) 275-6813 to be placed on a pick-up list for leaf removal.
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
Lawrence County 4-H Rabbit Club members do well at Greene County 4-H Open Show
BLOOMINGTON – The Lawrence County 4-H Rabbit Club members traveled to Bloomington early Saturday morning to participate in the Greene County 4-H Rabbit Club Open Show. The 4H members participated in two shows. They could choose to participate in open or youth shows. Representing the Lawrence County club was...
North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 24 to approve the collective bargaining agreement
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, October 24 at the NLCS Administration Building at 460 W Street in Bedford. The board will hold a public meeting at 5:20 p.m. for the approval of the NLCS/NLEA Collective Bargaining Agreement 2022-2023. Subjects of the...
Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years of service Saturday
MITCHELL – Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years Saturday afternoon which saw community members come and enjoy the beautiful weather and music together. Attendees were treated to a fish fry, courtesy of the Huron Fire Department, music, and quarry tours during the event. There were also opportunities to interact with quarry equipment and fire trucks that were on display, a chance to win door prizes, and rock painting for the kids, among other activities during the four-hour event.
Bedford man arrested after an accident in Taco Bell drive-through
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Taco Bell on 16th Street after a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived they were directed to the drive-through area. There, officers were met by a female and 65-year-old Timothy Louden. The...
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
