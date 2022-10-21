Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness. A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
WBAY Green Bay
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski haunted house fundraiser for Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple. It might not feel like fall with 70s and sunny skies, but changes are in store next week. Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit.
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Microplastics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maybe you’re tired of hearing about microplastics in the environment, like scientists are going around and around in circles about the damage they cause, trying to get as much mileage out of the issue as they can. Well this might be a good year...
WBAY Green Bay
Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
WBAY Green Bay
Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago. Green Bay police say the call was linked to an app and an...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Hazardous Materials team stops leak from semi trailer
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews responded to a hazardous materials leak in Fond du Lac Monday evening. At about 8:30 p.m., a semi-tractor box trailer was traveling south on Highway 41 when it was noticed to be leaking a substance from rear cargo doors. Officers stopped the truck just south of Highway 151 and called in the Hazardous Materials team.
WBAY Green Bay
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/23/22 Ribbon Cutting At Fondy Axe Company
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fondy Axe Company, to commemorate their grand opening. Fondy Axe Company is a safe and fun place for indoor throwing and the area’s premier axe throwing establishment. Located in downtown Fond du Lac, this newly renovated building features ten targets, including two situated in a private party room. Although reservations guarantee a place, walk-ins are welcome. In addition to axe throwing, Fondy Axe Company also has an indoor golf simulator in the private party room, which can accommodate small and large group events, and will soon be hosting leagues.
NBC26
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspect in Green Bay gas station shooting identified, charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police have arrested and identified their suspect in an attempted robbery where the robber shot at a gas station clerk. Ziante Watts was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEWS: Neenah debate students win national honors
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Neenah High School seniors are keeping rare company these days. Parker Dedeker and Robert Barthell were recently honored with the National Speech & Debate Association’s Speaking and Service Award. Only one other student in the state received this honor and only 184 students nationwide, out of over 140,000 members.
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil honors former Grand Chute Officer killed in line of duty in Texas
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - A former Grand Chute Police Officer killed in the line of duty in Texas was honored Sunday with a candlelight vigil. Officer Steve Nothem was killed last week while responding to the scene of an intoxicated driving arrest. His squad was hit by another driver who also died.
