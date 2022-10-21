Charades Boards Annecy Festival’s WIP Highlight ’The Glassworker,‘ Pakistan’s First Hand-Drawn Animated Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Doctor Who’ Heads to Disney+ Internationally
Following a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, the beloved British sci-fi series will be exclusively be available on the streaming service outside of the U.K. and Ireland. More from Variety. Domestically it will remain on the BBC. The next season of the show will see Ncuti Gatwa...
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ for Sky, HBO – Global Bulletin
The series finale of “House of the Dragon” has overtaken “Game of Thrones” for Sky in the U.K. and HBO internationally. The first season concluded on Sky in the U.K. with an overnight audience of 1.386 million, pipping the series launch, which was watched by 1.384 million. The numbers made it the most watched season finale overnight audience on Sky, since “Game of Thrones” season 8, according to Sky.
SFGate
Elijah Wood to Star in ‘Bookworm,’ New Zealand-set Adventure Film Launching at AFM for Mister Smith, CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood is to return to New Zealand in the leading role of “Bookworm,” a family adventure-comedy to be directed by Ant Timpson (“Turbo Kid,” “The Greasy Strangler,” “The ABCs of Death,” “Come to Daddy”). The project is being launched next week at the American Film Market by sales agent Mister Smith Entertainment.
SFGate
‘Roving Woman’ Star Lena Góra Signs With LBI Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
LBI Entertainment has signed actor, screenwriter and producer Lena Góra for management. Góra most recently starred in, co-wrote and produced the film “Roving Woman,” which was directed by Michal Chmielewski and executive produced by Wim Wenders. The film, which also stars John Hawkes, follows a woman who breaks up with her partner, steals a car and sets out on a road trip to find some form of closure.
SFGate
How to Watch the Gotham Awards Nominations Online
The nominations for this year’s Gotham Awards, the ceremony’s 32nd iteration, will be announced on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. “Pose” star Angelica Ross will announce the nominations live via Variety’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The awards...
SFGate
TIFFCOM: Japan’s Anime Industry Overcomes COVID Woes to Hit New Peak
Despite the impact of the pandemic, Japan’s anime industry would seem to be in a state of rude health, according to figures in the Anime Industry Report 2022, an annual survey that has been conducted every year since 2009. At a TIFFCOM seminar on Tuesday, Anime Industry Report chief...
SFGate
Oscar Isaac Executive Produces and Lends His Voice to True-Crime Podcast ‘The Rosenberg Case’ About a Bizarre Assassination in Guatemala
A new podcast from Oscar Isaac and writer Edgar Castillo takes listeners on an unbelievable tale of murder and political corruption in “The Rosenberg Case” from indie studio Cavalry Audio. Issac (above left) serves as executive producer of the 10-episode true-crime series alongside Castillo (above right) and Cavalry...
Comments / 0