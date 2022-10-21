ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cops say child died from THC gummies. Here’s what experts say about marijuana overdoses

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sq2xP_0ihaAvDL00

A Virginia woman is facing murder and neglect charges following the death of her 4-year-old son, which authorities said was caused by consuming THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana.

But medical professionals have been dubious of several similar claims in the past.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Clements on Oct. 17 for the death of her son on May 8, according to a news release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. Two days before he died, the child experienced a medical emergency while at home.

“His condition didn’t get any better and it got to the point where he was on life support, and the family decided to take him off,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News.

Detectives said they later learned the child had eaten a large number of THC gummies, according to the release. The child’s toxicity level showed a high level of THC, which is listed on his autopsy report as the cause of death, according to the spokesperson.

Is it possible to die of a THC overdose?

If the child did indeed die of a THC overdose, it would be one of the first-ever recorded cases.

Despite being used by nearly 50 million Americans at least once in 2019, there are no deaths recorded from the overdose of marijuana, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s website.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse echoes this finding, saying there have been no recorded instances of death from marijuana alone.

Still, a few similar cases have been reported over the years and were largely disputed by the medical community.

In 2015, after an 11-month-old baby died in Colorado, his blood and urine tested positive for marijuana, according to a case study from researchers at the Denver Health and Hospital Authority. Officially, he died of myocarditis, but doctors concluded in their report “this is the first reported pediatric death associated with cannabis.”

It’s very probable the baby had a heart problem before ingesting marijuana, Yasmin Hurd, the director of the Addiction Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told NBC News. “And [the drug] could have been the last straw .”

One of the doctors who authored the report later clarified their findings, telling The Washington Post “we’re not saying definitively that marijuana caused the myocarditis. All we are saying is we didn’t find any other reasons. So we need to study this further .”

At least one medical professional wasn’t so skeptical of the findings, however.

Jonathan Caulkins, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told the Post he didn’t think it was impossible that the death could be linked to marijuana.

“Unambiguously, cannabis can accelerate the heart,” he said.

A 2014 study in France supports this claim, as it found marijuana could potentially trigger cardiovascular complications in young people.

In 2019, a Louisiana coroner determined a 39-year-old woman in Louisiana died of a THC overdose, according to WWLTV, a decision that again turned heads in the medical community.

“It looked like it was all THC because her autopsy showed no physical disease or afflictions that were the cause of death,” St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner Christy Montegut told Nola.com. “There was nothing else identified in the toxicology.”

Keith Humphreys, a former adviser at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, told the outlet that coroners occasionally conclude a drug was the cause of someone’s death if it’s detected in their system and unaccompanied by other clues.

“There’s always some imperfection in these kinds of assessments,” he added.

“We know from really good survey data that Americans use cannabis products billions of times a year, collectively,” Humphreys told Fox5. “So, that means that if the risk of death was one in a million, we would have a couple thousand cannabis overdose deaths a year.”

In response to the reports of the Louisiana woman’s death, the executive director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative told Insider “there is a theoretical THC limit that could lead to an overdose...but it’s basically impossible to consume a level that high.”

“[A] fatal dose of marijuana would require ingestion of fifteen hundred pounds in fifteen minutes — a physical impossibility for any human, even Snoop Dogg,” wrote David Schmader, author of a book about marijuana.

But while there are no undisputed reported fatalities from marijuana alone, the drug can still pose other risks.

Studies have shown that marijuana consumption can impair coordination and reaction times, which can be dangerous when driving. In addition, research has demonstrated that smoking marijuana frequently can lead to an increased risk of psychosis .

Is marijuana bad for your heart? Evidence is complicated – but doctors are concerned

Women seen on Instagram firing guns out of moving car. Louisiana cops want to find them

Man choked his wife to death, then cops learned toddler is missing, Texas police say

Dad of 4 last seen at college drop-off is found dead a year later, Florida cops say

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Detroit

Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
IFLScience

Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida

At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Virginia Mother Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Dies from Ingesting ‘Delta-8 THC’ Gummies

A mother in Virginia was recently indicted on murder charges because her 4-year-old son died after he allegedly ingested a significant quantity of gummy candies containing an analogue of the primary psychoactive substance in cannabis. According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, was indicted by a Spotsylvania...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Hill

$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
EAGLE PASS, TX
HeySoCal

Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts

A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
People

5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says

A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home

The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy