The Wisconsin Badgers swept the Arizona Wildcats, led on the men’s side by triple-event winner and Big Ten Champion Jake Newmark. Archive photo via Michael Ringor. The #14 Wisconsin women and Wisconsin men swept the #23 Arizona women and #21 Arizona men last Friday. The men are now tied 3-3 on the all-time series record, while the Arizona women hold the lead at 4-2. The first matchup between the two teams was in 2009.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO