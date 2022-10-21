Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans down on U.S. harvest progress, wheat ticks lower
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday as rapidly progressing U.S. harvest weighed on the market, although strong demand led by top importer China curbed losses. Wheat eased as crop-friendly rains in drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt lifted prospects for the recently planted winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS.
GRAINS-Chicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
(Updates prices, adds quotes) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and as traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the...
Evening Edition | Monday, October 24
In this Evening Edition, read about current crop progress, U.S. imports and exports, and drought conditions. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA's Crop Progress report this week. Corn harvest leapt over 15 points from last week to 61% complete. The five-year average for this point in the season is 52%....
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Monday as concerns about dull demand anchored prices as newly harvested crops flooded the market. Wheat declined on weak demand and as rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt lifted prospects for the recently planted winter crop.
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-10 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 12-14 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing on expectations a deal...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Soybeans up 7¢ this morning | Tuesday, October 25, 2022
After taking a tumble yesterday, soybeans are up 7¢ this morning to $13.88. Wheat is mixed. CBOT wheat is up slightly. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says soybean crush margins are near a record high and cash is even higher, supporting soybean futures.
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
China Sept. soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying. U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average -USDA. U.N. seeks steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports deal. (Recasts with change in market direction, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine keeps 2023 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged despite delays
KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday. Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter...
EU maize yield forecast cut again, sowing seen favourable
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday reduced further its forecast for this year's drought-affected EU maize harvest but pointed to mostly favourable sowing conditions for winter cereals. The MARS report forecast the average yield in this year's EU grain maize crop was...
Chicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine, while corn and soybean prices also fell. The most active CBOT wheat...
Russian wheat prices fall with lower demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week, with lower demand and lower global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris amid talks to prolong grain export deal from Ukraine's ports, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $11 from a week earlier, IKAR said. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.06 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 14.9 million hectares compared to 15.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago, Sovecon said. Harvesting of sunflower seeds is being affected by excessive rains in Russia's central and Volga regions, IKAR said, adding that it had lowered its forecast for the sunseed crop to 16.35 million tonnes from 16.95 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,675 rbls/t -250 rbls wheat, European part ($207.3) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t -225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 29,900 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,290/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,170/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $796.8/t +$17 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 147.2 104.1 24.3 4.4 6.5 Crop, as of same 113.2 76.7 18.6 6.4 11.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.08 6.01 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.66 2.81 2.38 4.98 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.2 29.0 7.9 0.7 3.6 mln hectares Harvested area, 42.6 27.3 7.8 1.3 6.9 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1440 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Ukraine expects its winter sowing area will fall by 30-40% - deputy minister
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's winter sowing area for the 2023 harvest could fall by 30% to 40% due to the Russian invasion, Deputy Agriculture Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych told a Ukrainian-German business conference on Monday. Ukraine traditionally sows winter wheat which accounts for around 95% of its wheat harvest.
Australia signs up to global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30%
SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's climate change minister Chris Bowen on Sunday said the government has joined the Global Methane Pledge as part of multilateral efforts to reduce global methane emissions. "By joining the Pledge, Australia will join the rest of the world's major agricultural commodity exporters including the...
UPDATE 1-China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals. The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because of high global prices and poor...
China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
China Jan-Sept pork output up 5.9% y/y at 41.5 mln tonnes - stats bureau
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's pork output reached 41.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up 5.9% from the corresponding period a year ago, official data showed on Monday. China's pig herd increased by 1.4% compared to the same period a year earlier to stand...
Opponents of U.S. carbon pipeline draw lessons from prior pipeline fights
(Attention editors: note language some might find offensive, cross headline and paragraph 20) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Landowners hoping to block proposed carbon pipeline projects in the U.S. Midwest are getting help from some of America's most prominent anti-pipeline campaigners, including groups that fought the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
ADM's profit doubles on high global grain demand
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 96% surge in third-quarter profit on robust demand for grain and oilseeds and tight global supplies. Strong oilseed processing margins and good global demand for soybean meal and oil supported ADM's crushing operations despite...
