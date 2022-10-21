Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Mild & damp at times starting the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be inching east toward the Badger State in the next 24 to 36 hours. Well in advance of the front, clouds Sunday night with scattered showers and a chance of a storm around or after midnight. No severe storms are expected, but brief downpours and gusty winds are possible. Mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Keep in mind, average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 50s.
First Alert Weather: Warm Sunday, much needed rain early in the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are moving toward the later stages of October and the days of warm weather will become less likely in the weeks ahead. No less, Sunday is the day to take advantage of the sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, along with a southerly breeze. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.
Marshfield’s Luminary Hike rescheduled for Wednesday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield has canceled Monday night’s luminary hike due to expected showers. The event was scheduled to be held at Weber Park in Marshfield from 6:30-9 p.m. The event is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26. No registration is required. Weber Park is...
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin. All the family members have...
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
Hello, My Name Is: Sara Mlodik
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no secret. Sara Mlodik loves to run. The D.C. Everest junior loves it so much that she’s raced past the one who instilled that love in her. “My mom, she did cross country late high school and in college and she convinced me to go out for cross country in eighth grade,” said Sara. “I really enjoyed it, most out of any of my sports.”
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been called the hardest job in the world. And most people would agree parenting comes with its share of challenges. Children’s Wisconsin has six family resource centers: Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Wausau and Janesville. It’s a place where parents can learn to be...
RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training
CHILI, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the agriculture industry, you are 8-10 times more likely to die on the job than the average U.S. worker. But for RF-Dash and the National Farm Medicine Center, their mission is to prevent those fatalities from ever occurring in the first place.
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 could reach a plea deal in the case, avoiding a jury trial. Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Dane County Circuit Court. David...
Food historian, author brings ‘High on the Hog’ to UW-Stevens Point campuses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jessica B. Harris, a culinary historian, educator and New York Times best-selling author, will speak at UW-Stevens Point campuses Oct. 25-26. Her evening presentations are free and open to the public. Harris wrote “High on the Hog,” an award-winning book that was the basis for an...
John Muir Middle School provides free access to menstrual supplies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - John Muir Middle School in Wausau has started a pilot program to provide period products in restrooms for students. The program was created by ‘The Ambassadors of Diversity Club’ who brought it to the administration. With the help of the Medical College of Wisconsin-Wausau,...
Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Langlade County District Attorney
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he is seeking applicants for Langlade County District Attorney. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
Forum lets voters get to know candidates
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce and UW-Stevens Point at Wausau and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy hosted a candidate forum on Monday. They invited contenders from four mid-term races to tell the community who they are and what they stand for. They included candidates from U.S. Senate, U.S. Congressional District #7, Wisconsin State Senate District #29, and Wisconsin State Assembly District #85.
