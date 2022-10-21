WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be inching east toward the Badger State in the next 24 to 36 hours. Well in advance of the front, clouds Sunday night with scattered showers and a chance of a storm around or after midnight. No severe storms are expected, but brief downpours and gusty winds are possible. Mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Keep in mind, average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 50s.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO