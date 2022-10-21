Read full article on original website
Colts Down, Matt Ryan Out in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts made the bold move to shake up their season by benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger who was third-team just two weeks ago. The move was made before the latest batch of NFL power rankings were revealed on Tuesday, but to no one's surprise, the Colts are down-two spots in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings to No. 22 this week.
Source: Houston Texans Sign WR Tyron Johnson, Raiders Ex
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are signing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson to their active roster, a league source tells TexansDaily.com. Johnson, 26 was previously with the Texans after going undrafted in 2019 out of Oklahoma State. He was cut from the Raiders' practice squad on Saturday.
MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff. Dak Prescott...
Bears Get Physical with Patriots in Easy Win
The Bears have often talked about finding their identity on offense or on defense. On Monday night, they reclaimed an identity based on the tradition their franchise always has had, and they became a physical football team again in a stunning 33-14 beating of the New England Patriots. The tone...
Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
Lions’ Week 7 Studs and Duds
Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday. After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough. Each of the Lions’ final four...
Chiefs’ Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Of all 32 NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the busiest offseasons throughout the league. That usually would lead to higher expectations than the year before, but not in this case. After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and rebuilding multiple position groups on offense and defense, this was viewed by many as a "soft reset" year for Kansas City.
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs
Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Falcons vs. Bengals Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Loss in Cincinnati
Entering Sunday with a chance to get over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) received every bit of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Coming off three wins in four weeks, along with NFC Offensive Player of the Week quarterback Marcus Mariota; the Falcons...
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
Panthers’ Brian Burns puts Bucs’ Tom Brady ‘in the web,’ shrugs off trade rumors
Brian Burns was smiling from ear to ear in the locker room on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers’ pass rusher had just helped his team close out a 21-3 blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. With his helmet scuffed and the decal on it damaged, Burns kept a “trophy” of his triumph hanging in his locker.
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Panthers report card: How Carolina ran over the Bucs with a McCaffrey-less RB rotation
The Carolina Panthers had just lost a challenge. Instead of returning to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense with a first down off an explosive play, the Panthers’ offense was faced with a second-and-10 situation at its own 23-yard line with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
Zac Taylor Shares Positive Updates About Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like the veteran is going to miss time. Hendrickson suffered a stinger and could suit up next Monday against Cleveland. "We'll manage him during the week, but that...
Painful Loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders
LAS VEGAS - It was a painful loss, literally, for the Houston Texans at the Las Vegas Raiders. Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday's road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.
Bears by the Numbers: Evidence of HITS Principle at Work
Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked at Halas Hall after his mini-bye evaluation whether the team is where he expected. He was being a bit evasive about how the team came through his mini-bye assessment and it seemed like a good way to find out some specifics. The answer sounded no more specific but there are a few concrete ways to look at it.
