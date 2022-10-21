Lacey police search for man accused of pointing gun at car owner Wednesday evening

Lacey police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a vehicle owner on Pacific Avenue Southeast Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred about 9:10 p.m. by an AutoZone in Lacey, said Sgt. Shannon Barnes. A 53-year-old man told police he observed a white, 5-foot-8 man, weighing about 210 pounds, with medium blonde hair, prowling his car.

Barnes said the man confronted the suspect, who then pointed a gun at the man. The suspect then ran toward his own car and drove away, she added.

Police responded and interviewed the alleged victim, who was unharmed, Barnes said. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Barnes described the suspect’s car as an old gray or beige four-door sedan with a loud exhaust and mixed-matched silver rims. She added the car did not have a license plate at the time of the alleged offense.

Lacey police have started canvassing the area for any video that might have captured the incident.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Lacey police department at 360-459-4333.