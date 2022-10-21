Washington State officials are seeking four people and a Subaru vehicle in connection with the Nakia Creek wildfire. The fire is located around 20 miles from Portland, Oregon and went from 150 to more than 2,000 acres in the span of hours on Sunday leading to the evacuations of thousands of area residents, according to The New York Times. Fire officials in the most northwestern state in the US are hoping to identify two men and two women who are “of interest”, in addition to their white or light-coloured car. The group is believed to be connected to...

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO