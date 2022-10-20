Read full article on original website
Related
NC sheriff resigns as DA sets up to present evidence for removing him from office
The district attorney’s presentation was cued up on the courtroom screens. The room was packed. Then the sheriff resigned.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Greenfield Park plays host to LakeFest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The LakeFest educational...
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Funding suspended to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to alleged racist remarks
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program has suspended funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to discrimination concerns following alleged racist remarks by Jody Greene. Officials say the decision to suspend funding comes after hearing of Greene’s remarks and reviewing the...
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
Dillon woman questions how ex-spouse can be sworn in for public office with pending charge
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Sasha Price is questioning how her ex-husband can be sworn into office on the Latta town council when he still has a pending charge. Steven Brad Coward was charged in September 2020 with criminal domestic violence first-degree, according to court records. A police report said...
wpde.com
New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
wpde.com
Robeson County officers respond to barricaded suspect situation, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Offices with the Rowland Police Department in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rowland where a man has barricaded himself inside a home, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said they went to serve...
wpde.com
Bullying caused 10-year-old Bennettsville girl to take her own life, family says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The family of 10-year-old Nah'zia "Zi" Cook said being bullied in school led the child to take her own life last week in Bennettsville. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said it's a very sad situation and state police are investigating as they do in all child fatalities.
North Carolina woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, 1 toddler
Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
Comments / 0