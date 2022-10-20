ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WECT

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Greenfield Park plays host to LakeFest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The LakeFest educational...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com

New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC

