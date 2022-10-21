Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
Wichita Eagle
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL. Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
Wichita Eagle
Locked On Colts: Huge Move, Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' benching of starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be...
Wichita Eagle
Rumor: Broncos’ Owners ‘Embarrassed’, Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
Wichita Eagle
‘Woah’: How Packers Adjusted to Bakhtiari’s Unexpected Absence
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Saturday, before the Green Bay Packers hopped on an airplane for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, left tackle David Bakhtiari said his troublesome knee didn’t feel right. Coach Matt LaFleur added him to the injury report as questionable but held out...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Wichita Eagle
Source: Houston Texans Sign WR Tyron Johnson, Raiders Ex
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are signing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson to their active roster, a league source tells TexansDaily.com. Johnson, 26 was previously with the Texans after going undrafted in 2019 out of Oklahoma State. He was cut from the Raiders' practice squad on Saturday.
Wichita Eagle
Script Flip: Defensive Cowboys ‘Practicing Playoff Football’ Says Jerry Jones
Different formula. Different feeling. And, hopefully for the Dallas Cowboys come playoff time, different results. A season ago after seven games the Cowboys were ransacking the NFC East thanks to a record-breaking offense. They were 6-1 and had scored a league-leading 225 points, thanks to a gaudy 16 touchdown passes from quarterback Dak Prescott.
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman’s 3-touchdown day in Chiefs win at 49ers included this rare feat by a WR
Patrick Mahomes has a theory on why Mecole Hardman is made for jet-sweeps. “What makes Mecole so good at it is, obviously he’s super-fast, but he runs really hard,” Mahomes said. “A lot of times you get smaller receivers, and they want to get to the sideline, get yards and get out of bounds. Mecole gets his foot in the ground and gets upfield and trusts his blockers.
Wichita Eagle
Until Further Notice? Sean McVay Discusses Ongoing Rams-Cam Akers Trade Talks
For many, there is no place like home. However, for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, his being told to remain there instead of reporting to work was thought to be a harbinger of things to come. Or … is it?. Amidst a multitude of rumors surrounding his...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activated 1 key defensive starter Saturday. Another remains sidelined vs. 49ers
It’s official now: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday. The Chiefs on Saturday made an expected procedural move of activating Gay to their 53-player roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The transaction comes after Gay returned to...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominating win vs. SF 49ers
Tommy Townsend trotted onto the field with fewer than four minutes left in the game Sunday, and for the first and only time, the Chiefs would use their punter to actually punt a football. Against the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. Well, formerly the No. 1-ranked defense in the...
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs just thumped the San Francisco 49ers: Check out our grades (and the stats)
The Chiefs are headed to the bye with wind in their sails after Sunday’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. With 529 total yards and three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs had their most productive game this season. Here’s the report card from their big win...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 7’s win at San Francisco 49ers
The Chiefs out-bullied the bully in Sunday’s 44-23 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Facing a physical 49ers team that entered the weekend ranked at or near the top of multiple defensive categories, the Chiefs’ offense totaled 529 yards. Kansas City also produced eight explosive plays, defined as 20 or more yards, and averaged 9.1 yards per play.
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Coaches Explain What Makes Broncos’ Defense So Good
Dropping 27 points on the Packers and their elite defense at Lambeau Field was an impressive feat for the Jets, a testament to how much this team's offense has grown in 2022. They'll need to produce a similar type of performance on Sunday if they want to score some points against the Broncos in Denver.
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones Gives Way To Bailey Zappe In Patriots Dismal Start vs. Bears
FOXBORO — Zappe Hour is back in New England. The Patriots are not off to the type of start for which they had hopes on Monday Night Football. They are hosting the Chicago Bears for a prime time matchup on a foggy, Fall evening at Gillette Stadium. Though incumbent...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what inspired Chiefs players in the halftime locker room vs. 49ers
JuJu Smith-Schuster leaned over the microphone, ready to take reporters back to what he saw at halftime. This was about a half-hour after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, and Smith-Schuster was asked for examples of how the team kept up its confidence after a slow start.
Comments / 0