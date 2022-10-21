ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts

Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL. Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
Locked On Colts: Huge Move, Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' benching of starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be...
Rumor: Broncos’ Owners ‘Embarrassed’, Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
‘Woah’: How Packers Adjusted to Bakhtiari’s Unexpected Absence

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Saturday, before the Green Bay Packers hopped on an airplane for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, left tackle David Bakhtiari said his troublesome knee didn’t feel right. Coach Matt LaFleur added him to the injury report as questionable but held out...
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Source: Houston Texans Sign WR Tyron Johnson, Raiders Ex

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are signing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson to their active roster, a league source tells TexansDaily.com. Johnson, 26 was previously with the Texans after going undrafted in 2019 out of Oklahoma State. He was cut from the Raiders' practice squad on Saturday.
Script Flip: Defensive Cowboys ‘Practicing Playoff Football’ Says Jerry Jones

Different formula. Different feeling. And, hopefully for the Dallas Cowboys come playoff time, different results. A season ago after seven games the Cowboys were ransacking the NFC East thanks to a record-breaking offense. They were 6-1 and had scored a league-leading 225 points, thanks to a gaudy 16 touchdown passes from quarterback Dak Prescott.
Mecole Hardman’s 3-touchdown day in Chiefs win at 49ers included this rare feat by a WR

Patrick Mahomes has a theory on why Mecole Hardman is made for jet-sweeps. “What makes Mecole so good at it is, obviously he’s super-fast, but he runs really hard,” Mahomes said. “A lot of times you get smaller receivers, and they want to get to the sideline, get yards and get out of bounds. Mecole gets his foot in the ground and gets upfield and trusts his blockers.
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 7’s win at San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs out-bullied the bully in Sunday’s 44-23 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Facing a physical 49ers team that entered the weekend ranked at or near the top of multiple defensive categories, the Chiefs’ offense totaled 529 yards. Kansas City also produced eight explosive plays, defined as 20 or more yards, and averaged 9.1 yards per play.
Jets’ Coaches Explain What Makes Broncos’ Defense So Good

Dropping 27 points on the Packers and their elite defense at Lambeau Field was an impressive feat for the Jets, a testament to how much this team's offense has grown in 2022. They'll need to produce a similar type of performance on Sunday if they want to score some points against the Broncos in Denver.
Here’s what inspired Chiefs players in the halftime locker room vs. 49ers

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaned over the microphone, ready to take reporters back to what he saw at halftime. This was about a half-hour after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, and Smith-Schuster was asked for examples of how the team kept up its confidence after a slow start.
