Patrick Mahomes has a theory on why Mecole Hardman is made for jet-sweeps. “What makes Mecole so good at it is, obviously he’s super-fast, but he runs really hard,” Mahomes said. “A lot of times you get smaller receivers, and they want to get to the sideline, get yards and get out of bounds. Mecole gets his foot in the ground and gets upfield and trusts his blockers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO