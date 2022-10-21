I recently returned from a long-anticipated, pandemic-postponed trip to Spain. Due to the domino effect of unusual delays at Sea-Tac, getting there took an extra-long time. So when my husband and I finally landed in Barcelona — 26 hours after we left the house — it felt like we had journeyed far, far from Seattle. But as our Catalonian cab driver pulled away from the airport, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came on the radio and ushered us into the foreign city.

