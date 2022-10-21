Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
How can Seattle retain artists? Local arts leaders weigh in
This fall, the arts sector is making its grand return from the pandemic pause. And while museums, stages and theaters are flush with new programming, ticket sales are still lagging and artists and arts workers are struggling. A recent report found that artists and cultural workers are considering leaving the sector, or the region altogether, partly due to low wages and the high cost of living. The prediction: a possible arts exodus.
ArtSEA: The art of the flour sack in Spokane
When I drove from Seattle toward Spokane this past weekend, across wide expanses of farmland, I knew nothing about the art of flour sacks. (I didn’t even know I knew nothing.) But I came home carting a bushel of knowledge, thanks to an intriguing exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.
Alison Mariella Désir on reclaiming space and ‘Running While Black’
In Alison Mariella Désir’s new book, Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn't Built for Us, Désir discusses her physical journey as a runner, running as activism and how the sport saved her life. Now a Seattle resident, Désir started marathon training years ago...
Watch live: 9th Congressional debate pits Adam Smith, Doug Basler
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 9th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Doug Basler and Democratic incumbent Adam Smith at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pigott Hall on Seattle University’s campus. The debate is presented in partnership with Braver Angels. The debate will be streamed live from...
Justice reform, policing central to King County Prosecutor race
The pandemic has been a turbulent time for public safety. Property crime, violent crime and shootings rose in King County in 2021. In response to 2020's racial-justice movements, local and state leaders implemented criminal justice reforms to mixed reaction and mixed results. This November, voters in King County will pick...
ArtSEA: Echoes of Spain in Seattle
I recently returned from a long-anticipated, pandemic-postponed trip to Spain. Due to the domino effect of unusual delays at Sea-Tac, getting there took an extra-long time. So when my husband and I finally landed in Barcelona — 26 hours after we left the house — it felt like we had journeyed far, far from Seattle. But as our Catalonian cab driver pulled away from the airport, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came on the radio and ushered us into the foreign city.
Approval vs. ranked-choice voting: What's the difference?
In August, when Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola won a surprise victory over Sarah Palin and another Republican for a seat in Congress, it generated renewed discussion of ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to select multiple candidates on their ballots. Alaska voters adopted a version of this system in 2020, and now Seattle and two Washington counties are asking voters to consider ranked-choice voting on their November ballots.
Indigenous Peoples' Day: 6 reads on Native heritage, history
The second Monday of October is known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor the past, present and future of Native communities. The holiday is a chance to shift focus from the federal holiday Columbus Day, which signifies the day European explorer Christopher Columbus touched American soil in 1492, also bringing genocide, disease and displacement to the Indigenous people.
Podcast | Exploring the Seattle history of Roald Amundsen
When Arctic explorer Roald Amundsen first arrived in Seattle in the early years of the 20th century, he was given a hero's welcome. At the time, explorers were all the rage, and Amundsen, having just led the first successful trip through the Northwest Passage, had secured his place among the greats.
ArtSEA: Northwest art for Indigenous People’s Day
If you’ve watched the Netflix reality-show competition Blown Away, you know it can be counted on for two things: glass blowers hailing from the Pacific Northwest and pain-inducing puns. (Contestants compete to be “Best in Blow,” for starters.) I recently binged the third season — I’ve watched...
Mossback's Northwest: Seattle's role in polar exploration
The early 20th century has been called the Heroic Age of polar exploration, a time when explorers sought the ends of the Earth by ship, dog team, aircraft and foot. What’s little remembered now is the role Seattle and the Pacific Northwest played in the polar probing that dramatically changed our understanding of the planet. Clues about that legacy of polar exploration are found in artifacts left by one man in particular — an unparalleled explorer — who sought aid, rest and repair, money, and moral support here.
‘Through the Eyes of a Tiger’ documents one year of Seattle's CID
While the lions danced during the Lunar New Year, a group of photographers recorded the festivities and everyday community life for a project they are calling “Chinatown International District: Through the Eyes of a Tiger.”. The title refers to 2022 being the Year of the Tiger in Chinese culture....
The war in Ukraine has some WA residents living in prolonged fear
Nearly eight months into Russia’s war with Ukraine, life remains nowhere near normal for Washingtonians with loved ones in Eastern Europe. “It’s been so scary, it’s been awful, I’m drained,” said Katya Suvorova of Seattle, who was born in Moscow but left in the late 1990s when her mother fled the country. “And it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else. But just personally, I’m very sad and very drained.”
How Seattle parents are coping with mental health struggles
When COVID-19 started to spread in Washington in 2020, K. Brown, who asked that only her abbreviated name be used for privacy reasons, was thrust onto the frontlines of a deadly pandemic. A medical assistant at two hospitals in the Seattle area, she suddenly found herself administering CPR multiple times a week as the number of cases grew.
Mossback's Northwest: The time capsule in Seattle's Panama Hotel
The corner of South Main Street and Sixth Avenue South in the Chinatown-International District is an epicenter of Seattle history. It’s also famous for its portrayal in Jamie Ford’s bestselling novel Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet, which captures life in Nihonmachi, also called Japantown. The...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
How will Seattle Public Schools pay for the new teacher contract?
Seattle Public Schools will need to close a nearly $190 million budget gap over the next few years to pay for its new three-year agreement with its educators’ union. The Seattle Public School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the contract that was ratified by the Seattle Education Association last week. Now they just need to figure out where to get the money.
Crosscut
Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.http://crosscut.com/
Comments / 0