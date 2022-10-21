Read full article on original website
Herndon caboose on W&OD trail to get facelift
The iconic caboose in Downtown Herndon next to Herndon’s Railroad Depot and the Washington & Old Dominion Trail is getting a facelift. Earlier this month, crews began working on repairing the exterior structure of the caboose. The project is expected to wrap up some time next month, according to the Town of Herndon’s Department of Public Works.
Fogo de Chao slated for winter opening in Reston Town Center
The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is on track for a winter opening in Reston Town Center, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse — which takes over space previously occupied by Big Bowl at 11915 Democracy Drive– has issued a hiring call for 130 positions. Fabrizzio...
Town of Herndon studies safety improvements for Spring Street area
Town of Herndon officials are studying improvements to the Spring Street area in response to residents’ concerns about walkability and safety. After completing a speed study in September, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said the town has installed a speed sign between Wood Street and Bicksler Lane. The town plans to conduct a follow-up, three-day study in the first week of November to determine the impact of the sign.
