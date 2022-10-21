ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpursville, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Dead Following Rollover Crash on Route 26

New York State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that has claimed the life of an Endicott man October 21. Authorities say they were called to Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 2:30 Friday afternoon with a report of a vehicle off the road and rolled onto its roof and found the driver trapped inside the car.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Big Flats. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the […]
BIG FLATS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Enfield Man Arrested in Shooting

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to talk a shooting suspect from Enfield into surrendering to police without incident earlier today. Java Abdur-Razzaaq, 40, is currently awaiting arraigned and his charges are pending. According to police the incident began this morning when deputies received reports around...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

First responders receive new tool in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has gained a new resource for its fleet that will aid in the recovery of overexerted first responders. The new rehab response trailer will have the purpose of assisting emergency responders with medical monitoring, nourishment, hydration, and rest during long-duration incidents. The list […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier

Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm

In the five days following a devastating fire that burnt most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Community Gathers to Help Rudin Family Farm Destroyed by Fire

Hundreds of friends, old and new are stepping up to help the Owego family that lost everything in a barn and house fire last week. A spaghetti dinner benefit was quickly put together this weekend at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Owego to help the Rudin family after their barn and house on Gaskill Road burned to the ground October 19.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions. A Texas man was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice warrant after an investigation into a harassment complaint. The office says deputies responded to the Village of Walton for a reported harassment complaint. The caller was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
OWEGO, NY
