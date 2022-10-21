ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County prepares for heightened fire danger concerns

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHGhR_0iha9KQC00

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – As weekend weather conditions create the perfect recipe for high fire danger (high temperatures, low humidity, and high winds), Captain Clint Reed with Sedgwick County Fire Station 34 has been working hard to make sure all equipment and available resources are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“Instead of initially getting one unit’s response, we’re gonna get two units responding,” Capt. Reed said. “This station will [have] three: there’ll be a brush, a tender (they’ll bring water), and then the squad—all of them are grassfire rigs, so it’ll help mitigate the situation quickly.”

Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas

While pre-staging is not in the plan at this time, Capt. Reed says in the past few days, his station has been going over how they’ll prioritize fires if there are multiple starts, adding it’s an “all hands on deck” situation.

“I think that the staff administration’s done a good job of putting the right people in the right places, so I think we’re set up,” Capt. Reed said.

Rodney Redinger with the Kansas Forest Service says his agency finalized its action plan Thursday morning. In addition, while all firefighting aircraft across the state will be at the ready, there are no plans to transfer aircraft at this time.

“It’s such a widespread fire weather concern across the state that trying to pick one spot is kinda like throwing a dart at the map,” Redinger said.

Redinger says while shortages in available help in certain areas (particularly Western Kansas) could occur this weekend, the KFS is working with partner/other area agencies to ensure resources could be transferred as quickly and efficiently as possible if necessary.

Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account

“We do communicate very well not only with our state partners to help shift resources from the eastern part of the state to the western part of the state, but we also communicate out of state to our neighbors Colorado [&] Oklahoma,” Redinger said.

Both Redinger and Capt. Reed say residents staying fire aware will be crucial to ensuring a job well done this weekend.

“You never know how good of a job you do with the fires you prevent,” Redinger said.

“As long as we’re out there and citizens are being aware of what they’re burning, discarding cigarettes, being careful with sparks while working, we’ll be in a better place,” Capt. Reed said.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Evergy: Windy conditions possibly impacting power in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 2,000 customers dealt with a power outage in northwest Wichita on Sunday morning. According to Evergy, the outage happened a little bit before 9 a.m. around the area of 21st Street and Ridge Road. Crews noted that wind could possibly be the cause of the outage. Crews worked to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

9 months after new owner takes over, Cameo Cakes being sold again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Only nine months after taking over, the new owner of Cameo Cakes is selling the business. The new owner has owned the business since Jan. 1 and was trained by the previous owner until February. Candi Rockett, the new owner of Cameo Cakes, revealed that she would be selling the business […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy