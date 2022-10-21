Read full article on original website
koze.com
Three more hunters rescued in Idaho County backcountry
Three hunters, including an 11-year-old, were rescued Sunday after going missing over the weekend in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received about 7 p.m. Saturday regarding the hunters who had left their camp Friday in the Jackson Creek area off French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road in southeast Idaho County.
Idaho finds another deer with chronic wasting disease
The first confirmed case this year of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a deer in Idaho County in north-central Idaho, state wildlife officials said. The post Idaho finds another deer with chronic wasting disease appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Man dead after truck crosses line, slams into oncoming vehicle
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:24 a.m. on Oct. 24, south of Grangeville, in Idaho County. The crash occurred on US Highway 95 at milepost 233. The driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra...
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
koze.com
One dead in head-on crash south of Grangeville
A Reubens man was killed and another person was injured following a head-on collision yesterday (Mon) morning south of Grangeville along U.S. Highway 95. 42-year-old Andrew Beck was traveling south in a 2000 Toyota Tundra near milepost 233 at around 7:25 a.m. when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by an unidentified 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
KHQ Right Now
House a total loss, 4 pets die in fire in Kamiah
KAMIAH, Idaho - Four pets died, and a house was a total loss in a fire in Kamiah, according to Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR). There were no human injuries or deaths. According to KFR, crews from multiple agencies responded to the vicinity of Woodland Road and Old Town Road for a structure fire just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
