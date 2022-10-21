ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

koze.com

Three more hunters rescued in Idaho County backcountry

Three hunters, including an 11-year-old, were rescued Sunday after going missing over the weekend in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received about 7 p.m. Saturday regarding the hunters who had left their camp Friday in the Jackson Creek area off French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road in southeast Idaho County.
eastidahonews.com

Man dead after truck crosses line, slams into oncoming vehicle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:24 a.m. on Oct. 24, south of Grangeville, in Idaho County. The crash occurred on US Highway 95 at milepost 233. The driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra...
KOOL 96.5

Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
koze.com

One dead in head-on crash south of Grangeville

A Reubens man was killed and another person was injured following a head-on collision yesterday (Mon) morning south of Grangeville along U.S. Highway 95. 42-year-old Andrew Beck was traveling south in a 2000 Toyota Tundra near milepost 233 at around 7:25 a.m. when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by an unidentified 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
KHQ Right Now

House a total loss, 4 pets die in fire in Kamiah

KAMIAH, Idaho - Four pets died, and a house was a total loss in a fire in Kamiah, according to Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR). There were no human injuries or deaths. According to KFR, crews from multiple agencies responded to the vicinity of Woodland Road and Old Town Road for a structure fire just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
