Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Pharrell announces big names for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads native and artist Pharrell Williams is poised to bring some big names to the Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day music and business event in Norfolk next month. Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, actor and comedian Hannibal Buress, astronaut...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Candidate Profile: John ‘JP’ Paige (Norfolk City …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Smithfield murder suspect sentenced. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes

According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Candidate Profile: John ‘JP’ Paige (Norfolk City …. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Edmund Hoyt retrial to begin Tuesday in Chesapeake. The Chesapeake jury...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach’s Laborn leads Marshall past JMU 26-12

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Beach’s Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12. Laborn, who played at Cox High School, Ocean Lakes High School and Catholic, has surpassed 100 yards on the ground […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA

