Sporting News
Champions League permutations and scenarios for qualification: How teams can reach knockout stage in final 2022 UEFA group matches
With two matches remaining in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, there's still plenty to be determined. Of the 16 knockout stage places up for grabs, only five have been secured, with giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City joined by white-hot Italian side Napoli and shock Belgian contender Club Brugge.
Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Chelsea get a result in Austria and secure their place in the last 16? Find out with Scott Murray
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. India: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup match
Fresh off their thrilling last-ball win over rivals Pakistan, India will be looking to keep their momentum going when they face the Netherlands. Their Dutch opponents, however, will be aiming to keep their tournament alive after losing to Bangladesh in their opening Super 12 fixture. Here's how you can catch...
Sporting News
West Indies coach Phil Simmons quits after T20 World Cup exit
Phil Simmons has stepped down from his role as West Indies coach, following the side's exit from the T20 World Cup. The 59-year-old had been in charge of the side since 2019, but also held the job for the side's second T20WC triumph back in 2016. But the former two-time...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
