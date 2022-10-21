ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot, delivery driver injured while sitting in parked car on South Side

By Marisa Rodriguez, Erik Runge
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was fatally shot and a delivery driver was injured while sitting in a parked vehicle in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of East 79th Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the man and a 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone opened fire.

Police said the man was struck in the back and was driven to South Shore Hospital by the woman, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the right leg and is listed in good condition.

According to the man’s father, the victim was with the woman helping her with her Uber Eats deliveries.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Comments / 4

Love Life
4d ago

There is NO love in this world anymore. All, check all your family members and give up all them guns to the police! This is out of hand already and has been! Families suffering for no reason at all. Thugs n Bangers killing for no reason. When is enough, ENOUGH!?!? 💔 What ever happened to just fighting on the street and not killing! Bless US ALL!✌️

Reply
5
Henrique Guzman
4d ago

please stop sitting in the cars especially, late in the night. You already kno this is how they do.RIP sir. Get well soon (physically n emotionally. peace

Reply
3
 

