Watercolor gallery opens at Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center will present a new gallery show, “Portraits in Watercolor.” The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201) on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Paul Hanson.

Hanson will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7-8 p.m. where attendees will learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.

“By day, I am a development officer and law enforcement chaplain,” Hanson said. “In secret, I’m an amateur artist and an unorthodox watercolorist.”

Hanson started painting 7 years ago when he was sick with the flu. Then, when the pandemic isolated us all in 2020, Hanson did paintings of his family and friends to fill the time. During this time he says he strived to “loosen up” his work by challenging himself to paint a portrait a day through Lent of 2021. Working fast and often starting over it gave him more confidence in the painting he was doing.

Portraits in Watercolor contains portraits of Hanson’s family and friends, historical portraits and some birds and animals. It is a fun show with a lot of color and energy.

Portraits in Watercolor will remain in the 21 Step Gallery through Dec. 17.