Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage

A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.

It's widely believed that Brady and Bündchen's misunderstanding stems from the former's decision to continue his football career after retiring last year. Hence, relationship coach Jo Hemmings sees this inconsistency may have affected their 13 years of marriage.

He explained to The Sun that being inconsistent can be confusing and unsettling in a relationship, and the famed quarterback may be unsure of what he feels and wants in his life. So, this confusion may have made his wife feel "neglected and unloved."