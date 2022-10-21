ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage

A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.

Tom BradyBrad Muckenthaler/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY 4.0

It's widely believed that Brady and Bündchen's misunderstanding stems from the former's decision to continue his football career after retiring last year. Hence, relationship coach Jo Hemmings sees this inconsistency may have affected their 13 years of marriage.

He explained to The Sun that being inconsistent can be confusing and unsettling in a relationship, and the famed quarterback may be unsure of what he feels and wants in his life. So, this confusion may have made his wife feel "neglected and unloved."

Comments / 23

Repub
3d ago

Brady is slowly losing all respect that he gained from being a good, not great, quarterback with a great team. He's ruining his marriage because he wants a pinky ring so he has 8 instead of just 7. . He looks anemic, he's too skinny, he looks sick and his brains fogged up. his face looks flat as a pancake, his stomach is sunken in and he looks hunched over. It's time to go home Tom. Get the hell out, you're making football boring.

my mind
3d ago

Definitely makes sense. She looks at it as him sacrificing a lifetime with her for playing two or three more years in the NFL. Most would feel neglected or unloved. As a football fan I love seeing Tom on the field. As far as his relationship, he has no one to blame but himself. Just hope their divorce doesn't affect the kids too much.

