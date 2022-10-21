Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
WSPY NEWS
Morris Fire Chief Shares Lithium Battery Fire Knowledge With Other Agencies
Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes recently spoke with WCSJ in regards informing other fire agencies across the nation about what happened here in Morris with the lithium battery fire incident. Your browser does not support the audio element. Steffes continued with his thoughts. Your browser does not support the audio...
WSPY NEWS
Only the beginning, million dollar water project headed Montgomery’s way
As part of the future for Lake Michigan water to flow to Montgomery, the village board unanimously approved a $1.2 million dollar water main relocation project on North River Street. Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley talked about the process. Kane County Excavating was the low bid, down $400,000 from the...
WSPY NEWS
Rezin says SAFE-T Act and economy frequent topics during listening tour
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says that the SAFE-T Act and the economy were the two hot topics during a recent tour around the 38th Illinois Senate District. The tour wrapped up earlier this month. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rezin says that Republicans want to...
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council approves Culver's plans
The Plano City Council on Monday approved the plans for the new Culver's restaurant which is to be located in the Walmart subdivision off Route 34. Access to the restaurant would be from Lakeside Road. The site, which is next to Arby's, is currently vacant. With Monday's vote, the owner...
WSPY NEWS
Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges
The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A new release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
WSPY NEWS
Arrest made after shooting and hours-long standoff in Sheridan
Charges have been filed after a shooting in Sheridan that led to an hours-long standoff and lockdown on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa. Police...
WSPY NEWS
Safe Passage to hold domestic violence vigil Tuesday
Safe Passage will hold a domestic violence vigil Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30 at the Sandwich Public Library, located at 925 S. Main Street in Sandwich. The "Breaking the Silence" event will feature a survivor speak-out and a candlelight vigil to honor those impacted by domestic violence. Safe Passage offers...
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Each week, we list some events you can attend over the weekend.
WSPY NEWS
Annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day raises nearly $1,000 for local food pantries
The annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich day, which happens between Sandwich and Plano off Route 34, raised close to $1,000 in donations to support two area food pantries on Sunday. In addition, seven large tubs of food donations were collected by the Sandwich Lions Club. The food and money will be split between the Harvest Chapel Food Pantry in Sandwich and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry in Yorkville.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County State's Attorney among those suing over the SAFE-T Act
DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato is among those who have filed suit against the implementation of the state's cash free bail system as part of the SAFE-T Act. Amato says he was reluctant to resort to a lawsuit and has been planning to implement the new law to best of his ability, but arguments made in other lawsuits filed against the act changed his mind.
Comments / 0