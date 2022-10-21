Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
wjol.com
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
100fmrockford.com
West State Street in Rockford reopens for traffic after $6.5M rebuild
ROCKFORD — A roughly mile long stretch of West State Street has reopened for traffic after months of reconstruction. The city of Rockford and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday reopened the roadway from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue. The road has been rebuilt from two lanes to four with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multiuse path.
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Medical Helicopter Requested To An Accident Scene, That Involved A Motorcycle
Rockford Scanner™: Medical Helicopter Requested To An Accident Scene, That Involved A Motorcycle
WSPY NEWS
Only the beginning, million dollar water project headed Montgomery’s way
As part of the future for Lake Michigan water to flow to Montgomery, the village board unanimously approved a $1.2 million dollar water main relocation project on North River Street. Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley talked about the process. Kane County Excavating was the low bid, down $400,000 from the...
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council approves Culver's plans
The Plano City Council on Monday approved the plans for the new Culver's restaurant which is to be located in the Walmart subdivision off Route 34. Access to the restaurant would be from Lakeside Road. The site, which is next to Arby's, is currently vacant. With Monday's vote, the owner...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com FOIA, Semi Approval: Report of an aggressive panhandler at the Meijer Gas Station
RockfordScanner.com FOIA, Semi Approval: Report of an aggressive panhandler at the Meijer Gas Station
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
Driver carjacked while stopped in traffic on I-294 near Hinsdale
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on Interstate 294 was carjacked on Thursday by someone in another stolen vehicle.Around 11:30 a.m., Hinsdale police officers attempted to stop a stolen car, which was reported as suspicious near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor.The car fled onto southbound I-294 and the suspect, or suspects, carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic near 55th Street on the highway.A Hinsdale police officer came across the scene shortly after and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle.The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-55 at a high rate of speed and the officer lost it.No one was hurt during the incident and the Illinois State Police are investigating the carjacking.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™:3rd Alarm Fire in Ogle County (Sunday Night)
Rockford Scanner™:3rd Alarm Fire in Ogle County (Sunday Night)
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
25newsnow.com
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in custody after deputies say a man was fatally shot Sunday in Ohio, Illinois. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.
