HS football week 9: Belleville East, Althoff battle for playoff spots in key matchups

Week 9 of the high school football circuit in the metro-east will kick-off Friday night.

Below is a snapshot of some notable conference games around the area , along with several key players to watch.

On Friday night, the BND will also post game results from around the region. We will update the scores list as we get results throughout the evening.

On Saturday morning, we will also post a game by game recap from around the region.

You can see all of this coverage at bnd.com, beginning Friday evening. Of note, this is the last week of the regular season. Playoff pairings will be announced Saturday night as multiple teams are fighting for an invite to the postseason Friday night.

Here’s a look at Friday night’s games .

Belleville East quarterback Darron Millender Jr. drops back to pass the ball against visiting East St. Louis during a Southwestern Conference game earlier this season. The Lancers conclude regular season action Friday night against Granite City needing a win to become playoff eligible. Jimmy Simmons/For the News-Democrat

Granite City at Belleville East

Records: Belleville East is 4-4. Granite City is 1-8.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Most recent game: The Lancers defeated Belleville West 41-0. The Warriors lost to Quincy Notre Dame 48-0.

Next game: Belleville East needs a win to become playoff eligible. Granite City’s season will come to an end.

Belleville East players to watch: WR Armon Vinson (19 catches, 192 yards, 4 TD); RB Moisey Trimble (49 rushes, 422 yards, 3 TD); RB Markevious Curiton (57 rushes, 232 yards, 6 TD).

Granite City players to watch: QB Kendrick Lyons (81-153, 1,324 yards, 9 TD); RB Carl Harris (24 rushes, 131 yards, 3 TD); WR Ian Poston (27 catches, 365 yards, 3 TD).

Althoff’s Grant Hoffman carries the ball during a South Seven Conference matchup against Carbondale on Oct. 7. The Crusaders wrap up regular season play Friday night at Alton needing a win to become playoff eligible. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat

Althoff at Alton

Records: Althoff is 4-4. Alton is 1-7

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Most recent game: The Crusaders lost to Cahokia 56-6. The Redbirds lost to O’Fallon 52-0.

Next game: Althoff needs a win to become playoff eligible. Alton’s season will come to a close.

Althoff players to watch: RB Malike Nave (119 rushes, 470 yards, 2 TD); WR Lucious Dones (36 receptions, 488 yards, 2 TD; 1 kickoff return for touchdown; 1 fumble return for touchdown); QB Braylon Grayson (100-167, 1,339 yards, 11 TD; 39 rushes, 117 yards, 3 TD).

Alton player to watch: WR Byron Stempley Jr. (24 catches, 301 yards, 2 TD); RB Keith Gilchrese (72 rushes, 322 yards, 3 TD).

Edwardsville at CBC

Records: Edwardsville is 6-2. CBC is 7-1.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Most recent game: The Tigers lost to East St. Louis 26-7. The Cadets defeated Warren Central (Indiana) 52-25.

Next game: Edwardsville will learn its playoff destination Saturday night.

Edwardsville players to watch: QB Jake Curry (88-137, 1,374 yards, 16 TD); WR Daoin Gaston (33 catches, 461 yards, 6 TD); RB Da’Shawn Larson (46 rushes, 445 yards, 5 TD).

CBC players to watch: QB Cole McKey (53-82, 849 yards, 11 TD); QB Jason Wiley (42-74, 781 yards, 12 TD); RB Ralph Dixon (56 rushes, 585 yards, 8 TD); WR Jeremiah McClellan (33 catches, 678 yards, 10 TD).

East St. Louis running back Jesse Watson carries the ball against O’Fallon during a Southwestern Conference game Sept. 24. The Flyers conclude regular season action Friday night at De Smet. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat

East St. Louis at De Smet

Records: East St. Louis is 6-2. De Smet is 4-4.

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Most recent game: The Flyers defeated Edwardsville 26-7. The Spartans defeated South Holland Thornwood 48-0.

Next game: East St. Louis will learn its playoff position Saturday night.

East St. Louis players to watch: QB Robert Battle (100-175, 1,199 yards, 14 TD; 61 rushes, 380 yards, 6 TD); RB Larevious Woods (74 rushes, 538 yards, 8 TD); RB TaRyan Martin (99 rushes, 631 yards, 12 TD); WR Christopher Bennett Jr. (29 catches, 330 yards, 2 TD); LB Dominic Dixon (69 tackles, 20 assists, 89 total tackles, 6 sacks).

De Smet players to watch: QB Christian Cotton (85-138, 1,264 yards, 12 TD; 60 rushes, 444 yards, 7 TD); WR Demetrion Cannon (26 catches, 613 yards, 5 TD).

Hickman (Missouri) at Belleville West

Records: Belleville West is 0-8. Hickman is 1-7.

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

Most recent game: The Maroons lost to Belleville East 41-0. The Kewpies lost to Rock Bridge 49-0.

Next game: Belleville West’s season will come to an end.

Belleville West players to watch: RB Jahkori Adams (89 rushes, 444 yards, 2 TD); WR Exavier Zeilman (34 catches, 401 yards, 1 TD).

O’Fallon’s Christian Joiner makes the catch and runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against Belleville East on Oct. 1. The Panthers conclude the regular season Friday night at home against Cahokia. Jimmy Simmons/For the News-Democrat

Cahokia at O’Fallon

Records: O’Fallon 7-1. Cahokia is 4-4.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Most recent game: The Panthers defeated Alton 52-0. The Comanches defeated Althoff 56-6.

Next game: O’Fallon will learn its playoff destination Saturday night. Cahokia needs a win to become playoff eligible.

O’Fallon players to watch: QB Colt Michael (119-199, 1,725 yards, 26 TD); WR Jalen Smith (42 catches, 696 yards, 14 TD); RB Christopher Caldwell (113 rushes, 841 yards, 10 TD); WR Christian Joiner (30 catches, 445 yards, 7 TD).

Cahokia players to watch: QB Omarion Gooden (38-80, 779 yards, 14 TD); QB Zion Taylor (43-81, 731 yards, 7 TD); WR Nicholas Deloach Jr. (25 receptions, 444 yards, 7 TD); RB Correyontae Midgett (59 rushes, 362 yards, 4 TD); WR Peter Baxtron (25 catches, 530 yards, 3 TD).

Effingham at Highland

Records: Highland is 6-1 overall

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Bulldogs defeated Mascoutah 56-0.

Next game: Highland will learn its playoff destination Saturday night.

Highland players to watch: QB Brent Wuebbels (97-133, 1,378 yards, 27 TD); RB Travis Porter (116 rushes, 896 yards, 14 TD); WR Brode Lewis (31 catches, 452 yards, 5 TD); WR Cade Altadonna (23 catches, 379 yards, 6 TD).

Carbondale at Mascoutah

Records: Mascoutah is 5-3.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Indians lost to Highland 56-0.

Next game: Mascoutah will learn its playoff destination Saturday night. With a win, they cement a berth. With a loss, they’re still playoff eligible.

Mascoutah players to watch: QB Zane Timon (94-159, 1,430 yards, 16 TD; 90 rushes, 498 yards, 10 TD); WR Quincy Hall (27 catches, 551 yards, 7 TD); WR Allen Middleton (34 catches, 553 yards, 7 TD).

Lincoln (Illinois) at Triad

Records: Triad is 6-2.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Knights defeated Waterloo 28-13.

Next game: Triad will learn its playoff destination Saturday night.

Triad players to watch: QB Nic Funk (60-98, 796 yards, 10 TD; 60 rushes, 128 yards, 6 TD); RB Drake Keller (91 rushes, 483 yards, 3 TD); WR Tashon Cockarell (15 catches, 260 yards, 3 TD).

Jerseyville at Columbia

Records: Columbia is 6-2. Jerseyville is 3-5.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Eagles defeated Breese Central. The Panthers defeated Civic Memorial 42-0.

Next game: Columbia will learn its playoff destination Saturday night. Jerseyville’s season will come to an end.

Columbia players to watch: QB Dominic Voegele (66-114, 740 yards, 7 TD; 116 carries, 1,156 yards, 15 TD; 1 punt return for a touchdown); WR Zach Wetzel (26 catches, 345 yards, 2 TD); WR Brennan Weik (21 catches, 210 yards, 2 TD).

Jerseyville player to watch: RB Chase Withrow (167 rushes, 1284 yards, 18 TD).

Breese Central at Herrin

Records: Breese Central is 6-2.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Cougars lost to Columbia 28-27.

Next game: The Cougars will learn their playoff destination Saturday night.

Breese Central players to watch: QB Conner Freeze (98-171, 1,458 yards, 11 TD; 114 rushes, 459 yards, 5 TD); RB/WR Chase Lewis (15 catches, 216 yards, 3 TD; 8 rushing TD); WR Braden Revermann (46 catches, 808 yards, 6 TD).

Waterloo at Freeburg

Records: Waterloo is 5-3. Freeburg is 3-5.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Bulldogs lost to Triad 28-13. The Midgets fell to Salem 21-14.

Next game: Waterloo will learn its playoff destination Saturday night. With a win, they cement a berth. With a loss, they’re still playoff eligible. Freeburg’s season will come to an end.

Freeburg players to watch: RB Caleb Loftus (93 rushes, 475 yards, 3 TD); RB Tucker Murphy (72 rushes, 373 yards, 9 TD; 32 catches, 354 yards, 2 TD); QB Cole Stuart (56 rushes, 325 yards, 5 TD).

Waterloo players to watch: RB Evan Davis (163 rushes, 1,006 yards, 10 TD; 8 catches, 180 yards, 1 TD); RB Koby Osterhage (68 rushes, 658 yards, 7 TD).

Wood River at Red Bud

Records: Red Bud is 6-2. Wood River is 6-2.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Musketeers lost to Chester 12-7. The Oilers lost to Roxana 35-27.

Next game: Both teams will learn their respective playoff destination Saturday night.

Red Bud players to watch: QB Thomas Friess (46-78, 870 yards, 9 TD); RB Nick Gantner (107 rushes, 658 yards, 11 TD).

Wood River player to watch: RB Seth Slayden (148 rushes, 1,106 yards, 15 TD).

Collinsville at Centralia

Records: Collinsville is 7-1.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Kahoks defeated Champaign Centennial 15-14.

Next game: Collinsville will learn its playoff destination Saturday night.

Collinsville players to watch: QB Ethan Bagwell (78-149, 1,006 yards, 9 TD; 101 rushes, 523 yards, 8 TD); RB Jerry Richardson (104 rushes, 840 yards, 9 TD; 22 catches, 334 yards, 3 TD); WR Darren Pennell (21 catches, 262 yards, 2 TD).

Mount Zion at Mater Dei

Records: Mater Dei is 4-4.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Most recent game: The Knights lost to Effinghamf 17-0.

Next game: Mater Dei needs a win to become playoff eligible.

Mater Dei player to watch: RB Drake Rensing (106 carries, 759 yards, 9 TD); RB Trenton Zeeb (64 rushes, 304 yards, 2 TD).