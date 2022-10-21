Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Bethesda Row Apple Store in Bethesda on Saturday evening. According to MCPD, “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 4600 block of Bethesda Ave., for the report of an armed robbery. The unknown suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the Apple store and took an unknown amount of merchandise. No injuries were reported. The suspect is not in custody.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO