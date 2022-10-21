ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

fox5dc.com

Search underway for suspect who robbed Bethesda Apple store: police

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Apple store in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday evening. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the store, located at 4860 Bethesda Avenue, around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an armed robbery. Police at the...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose

Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Video shows 2 men shooting at each other in downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two men opened fire on each other Monday morning near a busy area in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects involved. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

$50,000 reward offered after USPS carrier robbery in Montgomery Co.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery. The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac, Maryland. A press release from the inspection service did not include information on...
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Bethesda Row Apple Store in Bethesda on Saturday evening. According to MCPD, “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 4600 block of Bethesda Ave., for the report of an armed robbery. The unknown suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the Apple store and took an unknown amount of merchandise. No injuries were reported. The suspect is not in custody.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Man accused of exposing himself in kid's area at Manassas Mall arrested

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in the kid's area of Manassas Mall. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall located at 8300 Sudley Road on Friday afternoon to investigate a report of indecent exposure. The investigation revealed security personnel...
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Update on Sunday Evening Shooting

Per Rockville City Police 10/23/22 – 9:45 pm: On October 23, 2022 shortly before 6:00 p.m. the Rockville City Police Department responded to a shooting on the Unity Bridge in the 100 block of Frederick Ave. An adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound, he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
fox5dc.com

4-year-old & 2 men shot in Northwest

D.C. police said a 4-year-old boy was an unintended target in a triple shooting on Monday. The child, along with the two adults who were struck by bullets, is expected to survive. But there is still deep concern among city leaders who we heard from.

