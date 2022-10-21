ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Montgomery County police investigate Sunday night gunfire at Pike & Rose

Montgomery County police responded to a shots-fired report at Pike & Rose Sunday night. The gunfire was reported to 911 at 9:17 PM in the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Road. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that officers responding to the scene found evidence outside of Sports & Social Bethesda, and a bullet inside the sports bar. No injuries were reported.
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say

Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
3 stabbed in downtown Frederick taken to hospitals

FREDERICK, Md. — Three people were stabbed overnight in downtown Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Market Street, where three people were stabbed. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg

A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
