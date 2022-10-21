Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County police investigate Sunday night gunfire at Pike & Rose
Montgomery County police responded to a shots-fired report at Pike & Rose Sunday night. The gunfire was reported to 911 at 9:17 PM in the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Road. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that officers responding to the scene found evidence outside of Sports & Social Bethesda, and a bullet inside the sports bar. No injuries were reported.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired at Pike & Rose on Sunday night, police say
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say
Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
Wbaltv.com
3 stabbed in downtown Frederick taken to hospitals
FREDERICK, Md. — Three people were stabbed overnight in downtown Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Market Street, where three people were stabbed. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall
Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight
BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
mocoshow.com
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg
A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
mocoshow.com
Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision Saturday Night in Gaithersburg
