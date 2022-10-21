ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"

Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer: I Did NOT Say the N-Word After Dumping Jaylan Mobley!

If you’re a Teen Mom fan, then you’ve probably already heard the surprising news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits. Word of the split came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement, and rumors about the cause of the split have been circulating non-stop.
The Hollywood Gossip

Sumit Singh Vows to Have Kids, Hasn't Told Wife Jenny Slatten That

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Sumit Singh spoke to his family. This was a big deal. While some relatives were no-shows, this was the first that he’d seen of others since his mother disowned him. But they didn’t meet with him to make...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans: My Evil Mom Stole My Son!

Jenelle Evans has chosen to renew the rivalry with her mom. As loyal Teen Mom viewers and followers know well, the reality star’s 13-year old son, Jace, has been living with his grandmother, Barbara, since he was very young. This arrangement was agreed upon many years ago amid Jenelle...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy