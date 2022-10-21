Read full article on original website
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"
Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Leah Messer: I Did NOT Say the N-Word After Dumping Jaylan Mobley!
If you’re a Teen Mom fan, then you’ve probably already heard the surprising news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits. Word of the split came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement, and rumors about the cause of the split have been circulating non-stop.
Sumit Singh Vows to Have Kids, Hasn't Told Wife Jenny Slatten That
During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Sumit Singh spoke to his family. This was a big deal. While some relatives were no-shows, this was the first that he’d seen of others since his mother disowned him. But they didn’t meet with him to make...
Jenelle Evans: My Evil Mom Stole My Son!
Jenelle Evans has chosen to renew the rivalry with her mom. As loyal Teen Mom viewers and followers know well, the reality star’s 13-year old son, Jace, has been living with his grandmother, Barbara, since he was very young. This arrangement was agreed upon many years ago amid Jenelle...
BETRAYED! Truely Reacts to News of Her Parents' Split on Sister Wives
That didn’t go very well. In any way, shape or form. On Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown sat down to talk with her 12-year old daughter, Truley, about her monumental decision to leave Truely’s dad, Kody. It was as challenging a conversation...
Angela Deem Called Out as Hypocrite by Michael on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
Couples were falling apart on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 9. In some cases, that was a very good thing. Angela never misses a chance to scream at Michael. When he tried to bring up her blatant hypocrisy, she found a new way to hurt him.
