Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
Skiatook police, Oklahoma troopers rescue driver stuck in field after hydroplaning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Police Department said a young woman had hydroplaned in her car, causing her to get stuck in a field. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and SPD pushed the vehicle in the rain and mud 200 yards to help get the lady on her way. SPD thanked...
OHP: Overnight Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Tulsa
An overnight traffic stop in Tulsa led to a drug bust by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. According to OHP, troopers were responding to a 'shots fired' call when they saw a vehicle leaving from a nearby house. Troopers pulled the driver over and say they found meth inside the vehicle.
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
Pawnee County Sheriff's Office urges extreme caution after fires break out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With extremely dry conditions and high winds, several fires broke out across the state over the weekend. Firefighters have been working non-stop to keep them under control. One fire started in Pawnee County Saturday afternoon that forced OK-15E to shut down as the fire crossed the roadway.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man and dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man and his dog last seen in Okmulgee on Friday. Lonnie Leon Jones went missing from South 158 Road near Old Rocky Hill School on Friday. His black Labrador retriever is also missing.
Nowata County deputies arrest burglary suspect, one suspect still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 1, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The caller reported that a man and woman were trespassing on her property. When the caller approached the two, they told her they had run...
Agencies working several fires in Rogers County, believed to be arson, Fire Chief says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple agencies are working to fight several fires spanning about 500 acres in Rogers County, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Sampson said they received a call mid-morning Saturday of several fires along the roadway near 4120 & 350 Road in between Chelsea and Foyil. He said the cause of the fires are still under investigation but he believes it may be arson.
Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Tulsa Man Convicted Following Shootout With Tulsa Police In 2021
A man has been convicted on multiple counts in connection to a shooting involving Tulsa Police at an apartment complex in 2021. On May 16, Edward Madden, 29, pointed a gun at a stranger and chased the stranger through an apartment complex. A contractor was working at the Savanna Landing...
Fire in Rogers County Contained
The Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM) said firefighters have been tending to a fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road near Talala on Sunday. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District is working on the fire, according to RCEM. RCEM said reports show the fire is contained, and...
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
