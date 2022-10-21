ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Agencies working several fires in Rogers County, believed to be arson, Fire Chief says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple agencies are working to fight several fires spanning about 500 acres in Rogers County, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Sampson said they received a call mid-morning Saturday of several fires along the roadway near 4120 & 350 Road in between Chelsea and Foyil. He said the cause of the fires are still under investigation but he believes it may be arson.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
TALALA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fire in Rogers County Contained

The Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM) said firefighters have been tending to a fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road near Talala on Sunday. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District is working on the fire, according to RCEM. RCEM said reports show the fire is contained, and...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

