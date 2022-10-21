ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLWT 5

Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2

COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disqualified Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten said on Friday that she appealed the ruling. Witten was disqualified from the race Wednesday after her opponent Susan Foster petitioned for it. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Latest COVID-19 report shows mixed results

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, saw mostly good news, except for increases in new cases and hospitalizations. A total of 5,044 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the seven-day period ending Oct....
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

AP News Summary at 9:22 p.m. EDT

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
FLORIDA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
247Sports

4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK

The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

