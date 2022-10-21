ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

406mtsports.com

Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports

Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

State B Cross Country results

Team scores: St. Ignatius 63, Three Forks 112, Jefferson 129, Manhattan 156, Columbus 164, Joliet 185, Glasgow 206, Missoula Loyola 226, Bigfork 245, Townsend 298, Eureka 322, St. Labre 328, Cut Bank 329, Poplar 355, Huntley Project 387, Florence-Carlton 394, Lodge Grass 514, Thompson Falls 524, Roundup 600, Deer Lodge 614, Anaconda 635, Shepherd 641, Colstrip 644, Rocky Boy 807.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships

MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana wins Friday, can clinch Big Sky tourney berth on Sunday

MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team got the victory it needed on Friday night, winning 2-1 over Idaho State at Davis Field in Pocatello. Ava Samuelson scored her first career goal in the 13th minute, Maddie Ditta made it 2-0 in the 72nd with her first career goal, the game-winner.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney

The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
OGDEN, UT
406mtsports.com

Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT

