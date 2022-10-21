Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz open 2nd season under Brian Holsinger with Maroon-Silver Scrimmage
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball team, under second-year coach Brian Holsinger, will make its public debut Tuesday when the Lady Griz hold their annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage inside Dahlberg Arena. The women’s scrimmage will tip off at 5 p.m. That will be followed by the men’s scrimmage, which...
406mtsports.com
State B Cross Country results
Team scores: St. Ignatius 63, Three Forks 112, Jefferson 129, Manhattan 156, Columbus 164, Joliet 185, Glasgow 206, Missoula Loyola 226, Bigfork 245, Townsend 298, Eureka 322, St. Labre 328, Cut Bank 329, Poplar 355, Huntley Project 387, Florence-Carlton 394, Lodge Grass 514, Thompson Falls 524, Roundup 600, Deer Lodge 614, Anaconda 635, Shepherd 641, Colstrip 644, Rocky Boy 807.
406mtsports.com
Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships
MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
406mtsports.com
Montana wins Friday, can clinch Big Sky tourney berth on Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team got the victory it needed on Friday night, winning 2-1 over Idaho State at Davis Field in Pocatello. Ava Samuelson scored her first career goal in the 13th minute, Maddie Ditta made it 2-0 in the 72nd with her first career goal, the game-winner.
406mtsports.com
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
montanasports.com
Injuries, tough breaks too much to overcome as No. 7 Montana loses second straight game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 7 Montana and No. 2 Sacramento State lived up to the billing for two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, but it's a game that will sting for a while for the Grizzlies after leaving California with a 31-24 overtime loss.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
406mtsports.com
Week 8: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime thriller at No. 2 Sacramento State
The No. 7 Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2) led until the waning moments at No. 2 Sac State (7-0, 3-0), but the Hornets took the win in overtime. Love at first kick: The 5,000-mile journey of Griz kicker Nico Ramos. From Florida to New Jersey, California and Montana, senior kicker Nico Ramos...
406mtsports.com
'Rough one to take': Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime heart-breaker at Sac State, first OT game since 2015
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana second-string quarterback Kris Brown dropped back on fourth down, launched a rainbow toward the left corner of the end zone, and the stadium held its breath. On Saturday night from Hornets Stadium, the Griz needed a touchdown to force double overtime with Sacramento State after...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies visits No. 2 Sacramento State in Top-10 matchup
SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
NBCMontana
I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Why I Don’t Think You Should Bring Kids to These Missoula Places
Let me preface this article a bit. This is my opinion. I can't speak for the general public, even though I know many of you feel the same way. There are places in Missoula where you should and should not bring a new baby or toddler. These places should be common sense, however, it seems they are not. Let's get into this.
Comments / 0