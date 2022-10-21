ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

QB Sean Boyle decommits from Charlotte; has Power 5 options

A struggling Charlotte football team lost its marquee commit in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Boyle, who picked up offers from Rutgers, West Virginia and James Madison after his commitment to Charlotte, announced his decommitment Sunday morning. "I'd like to thank coach (Will) Healy, (quarterbacks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
footballscoop.com

Charlotte fires Will Healy

Charlotte has dismissed head coach Will Healy, the program announced Sunday. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando has been appointed interim head coach. The move comes a day after the 49ers lost to FIU, 34-15, dropping the club to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Ranked In Top Cities To Work From Home

A lot of people continue to work from home. According to a new report from SmartAsset, the Carolinas have two of the top ten cities to work from home. SmartAsset’s report ranked 100 of America’s largest cities across eight metrics including the percentage of the workforce that works from home, median monthly housing costs, unemployment rate, income tax rate, coffee shop density and bar density to determine the best city for remote work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
qcexclusive.com

22 Charlotte NC Fashion and Style Influencers To Meet

Few industries change as rapidly—and as drastically—as the fashion industry. It can feel as if colors and shapes are blurring together in a cycle of runway shows moving faster than a hurricane. But for those keyed into that world, it can feel as if they’re right in the eye of the storm—right in an unmoving center where they can innovate and pull from all that’s around them, including their environments. As a growing city with residents from all walks of life, it is just the right place for all kinds of Charlotte NC style influencers to flex their creativity. To discover some of the Queen City’s most well-known style influencers and get inspired about their foray into the fashion world, check out our Charlotte NC fashion influencers list below:
CHARLOTTE, NC
getnews.info

Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties

The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension

Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy