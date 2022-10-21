Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Aquarium kicks off 19th annual Hallowmarine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium is kicking off it's 19th annual Hallowmarine, a week-long Halloween celebration. Beginning Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick-or-treating inside the aquarium, an aquatic-themed bounce house on the back deck, a new aquatic-themed carousel and a costume contest. Guests will...
Kendall Whittier creates public ofrendas to celebrate Dia de los Muertos
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Kendall Whittier Neighborhood is welcoming the spirits back to the living world for Dia de los Muertos this year. Local business hosted an educational talk Monday night about the holiday, as well as facilitating themed activities. It's said that during that time, the border...
Gilcrease hosts Forest Festival to launch Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gilcrease Museum launched its public art experience, Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood on Sunday. This is a free event open to the public and filled with activities for all ages. It will take place at Central Library located at 400 Civic Center in Tulsa. The first...
Vanguard Academy hosts free fall festival to showcase school to community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The student leadership class at Vanguard Academy in Broken Arrow hosted a free fall festival Monday evening. The new high school opened in August of 2021 with a state-of-the-art STEM facility for students in grades 9th through 12th. Students organized the festival to showcase the...
The Judds The Final Tour coming to Tulsa in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Judds the Final Tour will be coming to the BOK Center in February. Wynonna Judd announced the expansion of dates for her farewell to include a stop in Tulsa on February 2, 2023. Judd said in a Facebook post that the tour "[has] been...
Tulsa non-profit auctions off sport memorabilia during fundraiser
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Teach Not Punish Family Resource Center held a fundraiser Sunday auctioning off valuable sports memorabilia. Included in the auction were game shoes signed by Atlanta Hawks NBA player and Oklahoma alum Tre Young, as well as a football signed by Super Bowl champion RW McQuarters.
Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce opens community business center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Black Wall Street Business Center on Monday, a community business center with free Wi-Fi and rentable office spaces. The City of Tulsa's Tulsa Equality Indicators Report shows a disparity in businesses by...
TU prepares for homecoming game against SMU, Plain White T's to perform at tailgate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has announced its homecoming game against Southern Methodist University will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on October 29 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com, by calling 918-631-4688, or at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Athletic Ticket...
Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
All Souls Unitarian holds sermon opposing book bans, encouraging freedom of what to read
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Librarians are not often on the front lines of a war, but All Souls Unitarian Church says a war is going on right now – a cultural war that they did not start. "The folks who are creating this culture war are taking one...
Rogers State University fraternity raises money for professor diagnosed with ALS
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced that its Phi Delta Theta chapter on campus recently raised almost $2,000 to benefit a professor battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Chapter President Matthew Garrison says the fraternity has a historical association with the LiveLikeLou Foundation, which is an institution committed to...
City of Collinsville plans city-wide power outage for Oct. 23
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Collinsville has planned a city-wide power outage for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. The city said it expects the outage to last around an hour. The outage is necessary to accommodate work being done at the substation. The project is through...
City to begin second excavation in 1921 graves excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, a group of researcher's solemn work begins again. A second excavation will be taking place at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Saturday, NewsChannel 8 learned more about what they found with the first excavation...
Skiatook police, Oklahoma troopers rescue driver stuck in field after hydroplaning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Police Department said a young woman had hydroplaned in her car, causing her to get stuck in a field. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and SPD pushed the vehicle in the rain and mud 200 yards to help get the lady on her way. SPD thanked...
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man and dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man and his dog last seen in Okmulgee on Friday. Lonnie Leon Jones went missing from South 158 Road near Old Rocky Hill School on Friday. His black Labrador retriever is also missing.
Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
