Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Aquarium kicks off 19th annual Hallowmarine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium is kicking off it's 19th annual Hallowmarine, a week-long Halloween celebration. Beginning Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick-or-treating inside the aquarium, an aquatic-themed bounce house on the back deck, a new aquatic-themed carousel and a costume contest. Guests will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Kendall Whittier creates public ofrendas to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Kendall Whittier Neighborhood is welcoming the spirits back to the living world for Dia de los Muertos this year. Local business hosted an educational talk Monday night about the holiday, as well as facilitating themed activities. It's said that during that time, the border...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

The Judds The Final Tour coming to Tulsa in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Judds the Final Tour will be coming to the BOK Center in February. Wynonna Judd announced the expansion of dates for her farewell to include a stop in Tulsa on February 2, 2023. Judd said in a Facebook post that the tour "[has] been...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa non-profit auctions off sport memorabilia during fundraiser

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Teach Not Punish Family Resource Center held a fundraiser Sunday auctioning off valuable sports memorabilia. Included in the auction were game shoes signed by Atlanta Hawks NBA player and Oklahoma alum Tre Young, as well as a football signed by Super Bowl champion RW McQuarters.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce opens community business center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Black Wall Street Business Center on Monday, a community business center with free Wi-Fi and rentable office spaces. The City of Tulsa's Tulsa Equality Indicators Report shows a disparity in businesses by...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers State University fraternity raises money for professor diagnosed with ALS

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced that its Phi Delta Theta chapter on campus recently raised almost $2,000 to benefit a professor battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Chapter President Matthew Garrison says the fraternity has a historical association with the LiveLikeLou Foundation, which is an institution committed to...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

City of Collinsville plans city-wide power outage for Oct. 23

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Collinsville has planned a city-wide power outage for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. The city said it expects the outage to last around an hour. The outage is necessary to accommodate work being done at the substation. The project is through...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
TALALA, OK

