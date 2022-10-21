Read full article on original website
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons hang 65 on Broncbusters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Any team would have been content with a 27-7 halftime lead at Garden City — not the No. 1 Dragons. Garden City (receiving votes in the Top 15 poll) entered the game 3-4 overall, but 3-1 in conference play. The Broncbusters first three losses of the season came when head coach Tom Minnick could not physically coach his team because of health issues. Upon his return, Garden City rolled to three straight wins before dropping a three-point decision against then-No. 9 Snow.
CCCC volleyball sweeps 2 Saturday matches at home triangular
CONCORDIA - Cruising to a three-set win in their opening match of the day against the Ottawa University JV team, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would find themselves in a battle throughout during the nightcap before earning a three-set win over Southeast Community College to cap off a 2-0 day at the Cloud County triangular inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday.
Great Bend man turns hobby into award-winning craft
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man has been practicing the craft of woodcarving for more than 20 years, carving out caricatures and winning contests with his work. Barry Bowers said a friend prompted him to begin the hobby. “A friend of mine kind of kept at me,...
Stellar season for SES volleyball comes to close in sub-state semis
The Southeast of Saline volleyball season met a bittersweet end in this year’s sub-state semifinals, as the Lady Trojans fell in a grueling 3-setter to the Council Grove Lady Braves. SES got off to a roaring start in the quarterfinals, steamrolling Nickerson in straight sets 25-7 and 25-18 to...
Dispute over dog ownership lands man in Kansas jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
High wind warnings in effect for Saline County, area
High wind warnings have been issued for parts of our area. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. The National Weather Service...
Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Doug Barrett, 400 North Creative
Times Square, New York City. An image appears on the Nasdaq billboard overhead. Where is the photographer who took that photo? Would you believe, halfway across the continent in Kansas?. Doug Barrett is the internationally recognized founder and owner of 400 North Creative in Manhattan, Kan. He is the photographer...
Kansas, K-State battle to 1-1 draw
MANHATTAN — The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Buser Family Park. Junior defender Lia Beyer scored her first career goal in the second half. “I think we dominated possession and had by far the better chances in the game,”...
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SES cross country sweeps regionals on way to state title chase and defense next week
With just one meet left to shore up their times before making a pair of state title runs next week, the Southeast of Saline cross-country teams put on a show at regionals, completing yet another monster sweep. Both groups won their respective races in dominant fashion, with the boy's team...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Homer, Julius Armon; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Harass by telecom device; Transmit...
McPherson officer among latest to graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special, but this class is special numerically because it is our 300th basic training class,” said Executive Director Darin Beck. Beck, who has served as executive director since June of 2018, shared a little bit of KLETC history with the graduates. “In 1968 the legislature created KLETC by statute. They recognized that there was a need to formalize training in the state, and the first basic training class was held Feb. 26, 1968, to March 15, 1968.”
