Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy
Jonah Hill opens up about therapy in his upcoming documentary Stutz, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 14 Jonah Hill is facing his mental health struggles head-on in his upcoming documentary, Stutz. The trailer for the film, which was directed by Hill, was released Monday and gives an inside look at the 38-year-old actor's unorthodox therapy session with his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz in an effort to shed light on the tools that can help those struggling with mental health. "I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is — a...
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Christina Perri and Husband Paul Costabile Welcome 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' Pixie Rose
Christina Perri and Paul Costabile announced they were expecting in May Christina Perri has welcomed her baby girl! The "Jar of Hearts" singer, 36, and her husband Paul Costabile announced on Instagram Sunday the arrival of daughter Pixie Rose. "She's here!" Christina wrote, alongside a picture of herself breastfeeding the new baby, who was born on Saturday, Oct. 22 "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl." The couple, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, lost their daughter Rosie after...
Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'
Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Lea Thompson Celebrated Back to the Future Day With Several Snaps of Castmates Over the Years
Thompson, 61, reflected on the "blessing and honor" that came with starring in the 1985 classic in an Instagram post on Friday Lea Thompson is going back in time with her latest Instagram post! The actress, 61, on Friday celebrated Back to the Future Day in style, sharing a handful of throwback photos, featuring castmates Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, James Tolkan and Thomas F. Wilson. The unofficial fan holiday falls on Oct. 21 — the same day Fox's character Marty McFly traveled to 2015 in the...
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters' at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown celebrated family at Logan Brown's wedding. The Sister Wives star, 50 — who was seen leaving the Brown family in the season 17 supertease shared exclusively with PEOPLE — attended Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son Logan's wedding this weekend. Christine posed for a photo with...
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media throughout the day after news of his death was announced. RELATED: Leslie Jordan Dead at...
Gloria Gaynor 'Very Excited' to Make Her Film Acting Debut in New Movie 'The Thursday Night Club'
The disco queen tells PEOPLE she's ready to get out of her "comfort zone" in the new film, which will hit Pure Flix on Nov. 1 Disco queen Gloria Gaynor is not only surviving, but she's thriving — in her new role as actress! The "I Will Survive" singer, 79, will make her feature film debut in the upcoming movie The Thursday Night Club, which will hit the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix next month. "It's all about giving back, which I'm all about," Gaynor tells PEOPLE of the film. "When I heard...
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
Gwen Stefani Shares Photos from Day at the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8
Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family. The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze. Stefani, 53, and her...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit Plans on Kids — but Hasn't Discussed It with 63-Year-Old Wife Jenny
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Sumit Singh had something huge to tell new wife Jenny Slatten on Sunday's episode. The 33-year-old planned to reveal his renewed desire for children — part of a plan to win back his family's love after they disowned him for secretly marrying Jenny, 63.
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight!. "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was...
Married Pair Colin Donnell and Patti Murin Announce First Joint Album: 'It's a Slice of Us'
Something Stupid, named after the beloved 1967 Carson and Gaile tune, drops Nov. 18 Colin Donnell and Patti Murin have hit a new milestone in their marriage. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the actors, known for their roles on television (Chicago Med) and on Broadway (Anything Goes, Frozen), have collaborated on their first joint album — an LP of solo and duet covers set for release on Nov. 18 via Broadway Records. Titled Something Stupid after the beloved 1967 Carson and Gaile tune, the album — which Donnell...
Leslie Jordan Was More Than 2 Decades Sober: 'The Hardest Thing That I Ever Did'
Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at age 67, previously spoke to PEOPLE about his struggle with alcoholism and journey to sobriety Prior to his death, Leslie Jordan was vocal about his journey to sobriety. Last year, the Emmy-winning actor, who died Monday at age 67, opened up about his lengthy struggle with alcoholism before entering recovery more than 20 years ago. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jordan recalled having his first drink at age 14 while at a friend's house, explaining that alcohol was a rarity within his...
Zoey Deutch Shares a First Look at Her 'Beautiful' New Holiday Romance 'Something from Tiffany's'
Christmas in New York City is the magical backdrop for Zoey Deutch's upcoming holiday romance Something from Tiffany's. The Prime Video film is based on the 2011 book of the same name by Melissa Hill and follows a couple, Rachel (Deutch, 27) and Gary (Ray Nicholson), who "are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment," according to an official synopsis.
Brooke Eden Says She and Fiancée Hilary Hoover Are 'Chill Brides' Ahead of Mexico Beach Wedding
"The most important thing about getting married is that you're so happy to be with your partner on your wedding day," the country star recently told Love Inc. magazine ahead of her big day Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover are preparing to tie the knot in a tropical Mexico beach ceremony — this week! In the inaugural print cover story for Love Inc. magazine, the country star spoke about her and Hoover's love story, pushback they've faced as a same-sex couple and all the details of their upcoming...
