Jonah Hill opens up about therapy in his upcoming documentary Stutz, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 14 Jonah Hill is facing his mental health struggles head-on in his upcoming documentary, Stutz. The trailer for the film, which was directed by Hill, was released Monday and gives an inside look at the 38-year-old actor's unorthodox therapy session with his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz in an effort to shed light on the tools that can help those struggling with mental health. "I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is — a...

19 HOURS AGO