Eagles Bye Week Awards: MVPs, Improved Players, and Valuable Assistants

Jalen Hurts is one of the favorites for NFL MVP on the betting markets but there's been one Eagles player even more important to the team's 6-0 start

There is plenty of good to go around after a 6-0 start and it's time to break down the Eagles' best as we press pause for Week 7:

Offensive MVP - WR A.J. Brown - Brown has been as advertised and more as the final piece of the puzzle that has made the offense complete.

The numbers are really good for Swole Batman (33 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns) but it's Brown's presence that takes his value over the top.

In the team's latest win, Shane Steichen used the same run-pass option three times to put Micah Parsons in conflict. Either choose Jalen Hurts' running skills or Brown as a YAC monster in the flat.

It worked every time and keep an eye on that as Philadelphia's bread-and-butter moving forward because it's looked virtually unstoppable to date.

Honorable Mention: QB Jalen Hurts, RT Lane Johnson

Defensive MVP - Edge Rusher Haason Reddick - There is so much to choose from here and serious consideration was given to James Bradberry, the savvy, veteran cornerback who looks tailor-made for the quarters coverage that is typically the default of the Philadelphia defense.

Bradberry hasn't allowed a touchdown on 254 coverage snaps and has only allowed 17 completions in 41 attempts when he's been targeted. That said, he's still the team's second-best CB behind Darius Slay and when it comes to the rush-and-cover, cover-and-rush marriage Jonathan Gannon espouses.

The more important aspect is the pass rush so Haason Reddick gets the nod.

The former Temple star is at 4.5 sacks and 14 hurries through six games, along with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Reddick is on pace to become the first edge rusher to record double-digit sacks in Philadelphia since Connor Barwin with 14.5 in 2014.

There have been more consistent defenders but Reddick is the home-run hitter Philadelphia needed.

Honorable Mention: CB Darius Slay, CB James Bradberry

Special Teams MVP: K Jake Elliott - The third phase hasn't been good by and large but Elliott has been consistent as usual despite missing the Arizona game with an ankle injury. The veteran kicker has missed one field goal and one PAT in terrible conditions against Jacksonville.

Honorable Mention: CB Zech McPhearson.

Most Improved Player: QB Jalen Hurts - Hurts is second on the board in Las Vegas for NFL MVP after being 66/1 earlier in the process, His improvement has been something to see and a testament to a prodigious work ethic and disciplined approach to a very difficult job.

Hurts has completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,514 yards with six touchdowns and only two interceptions for a passer rating of 98.4. Add 293 more yards and six touchdowns on the ground and you have a player who has generated more explosive plays than just about anyone yet taken care of the football, two categories the Eagles care most about.

Honorable Mention: S Marcus Epps

Top Rookie: Jordan Davis - The big man has been as advertised as a difference-making run-stopper and, although many want to skip steps, the Eagles have the luxury of time when it comes to bringing Davis along thanks to the presence of Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior of the defense.

Comeback Player: Brandon Graham - There was some question if Graham could return from a torn Achilles and still play at a high level at 34 but the veteran has been elite, albeit on a pitch count.

The Eagles have used their depth impressively to lighten the load on Graham, who is PFF's No. 4 edge rusher through six games, registering three sacks, seven QB hits, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Disappointments: WR Quez Watkins; RB Kenny Gainwell - Watkins hit a home run against Minnesota in Week 2 but has done little else as the WR3 and the fourth option in the passing game behind Brown, Dallas Goedert, and DeVonta Smith.

Gainwell, meanwhile, was supposed to take a big step forward in Year 2, especially in the passing game, and has been non-existent with only four receptions for 21 yards.

Top Assistant Coach: OL coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland - There is a reason Jordan Mailata coined the term "Jeff Stoutland University" for what is the best assistant in the entire NFL.

Also give a ton of credit to assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton, who could be a heavyweight boxer judging by the way he strikes at the football in ball-security drills.

