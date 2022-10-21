ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests such talk is not premature.

Playing for The Explorers against Overtime Elite's talent-rich YNG Dreamerz — including five-star 2024 Duke target Naas Cunningham — the five-star Boozer finished with 28 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in his 31 minutes on the floor.

The Explorers won, 85-71, in front of a packed crowd. As Zagsblog's Jacob Polacheck pointed out, the onlookers included 2021-22 Blue Devil one-and-done and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, who is in town with the Orlando Magic for a bout against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday.

RELATED: Paolo Banchero posterizes player in his spectacular NBA debut

No other player from either squad had more than 19 points or seven boards. And the player who scored 19 just so happens to be Cameron Boozer's twin brother, teammate, and fellow 2025 Blue Devil target in four-star combo guard Cayden Boozer.

Cayden tied Cameron with a game-high five assists in his 29 minutes.

In other words, the sons of former Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer stole the show against potential future lottery picks a year or two older than them.

RELATED: Duke target Cameron Boozer is already cooking NBA players

The Boozer twins and Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg are the only recruits in their class holding a Duke basketball offer.

