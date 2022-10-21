Bluejacket volleyball is a family matter

It isn’t easy being the son or daughter of a coach.

Along with the added pressure of living up to the high expectations of being associated with one of those in power in the program, there are a heap of other unseen issues.

For Cambridge-Isanti volleyball senior setter Brooklyn Dickey and her father and coach, Colin Dickey, the pair chooses to embrace the relationship in a business-like fashion.

“We don’t talk volleyball at home. We leave it in the gym,” Brooklyn said. “In the gym, I’m not the coach’s daughter, I’m just another player.”

If anything for the Dickeys, the connection has led to Colin pushing his daughter even harder.

“That’s the tough part. I’ve been hard on her as opposed to other girls. I’m still hard on others, but there’s that expectation where she has to perform,” Colin said.

That expectation hasn’t changed over the years, Brooklyn said. From her first varsity playing time as a sophomore back in 2020 to today, the Bluejacket has been pushed to excel.

“There are times when he might be harder, but it made me a better player. It has made me strong mentally as a player and a person,” she said.

With the extra drive to be a standout player, the senior setter has exploded this season, eclipsing the 500 assist mark for the year.

“It’s a testament to her hitters as well, and she’ll be one of the first to acknowledge that,” Colin said in praising Brooklyn’s play on the court. Brooklyn has recorded 532 assists on the court entering the Oct. 18 contest versus Chisago Lakes, helping the team to a 17-9 record thus far.

While pushed on the court, off the court, the pair doesn’t speak much of volleyball.

“When we are in the gym, she’s just one of the other players,” Colin said. “When we walk out of those gym doors, we don’t talk about the team. We try to separate it that way and, for the most part, we do.”

Not taking volleyball home has led both to cherish the father-daughter coaching connection.

“I love having my dad as a coach; he is such a good coach and he cares so much about all the girls,” Brooklyn said.

“I wouldn’t give it up for anything in the world,” Colin said about the chance to coach his daughter.

As the time where the two Dickeys take the court as coach and player comes to a close, with the section playoffs right around the corner, the two hope to extend the pairing as long as possible. Starting the Section 7AAAA playoffs next week, the Bluejackets look to make a run through a bracket prime for the taking, said Colin.

“I think our section is wide open this year. Any given night, any team could beat anybody, so why not us?” he said.

If they are able to do so, there’s no doubt the father and daughter combo will play a big role for the Cambridge-Isanti run.