WBUR
One step away? Mass. lawmakers move to reform prescribing practice
It's officially that time of year when local celebrities show off their best Halloween costumes. First up: the Boston Bruins as classic Nintendo characters.
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
WBUR
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on the T and 'Mass. and Cass'
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on the T and 'Mass. and Cass'. This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 24. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins us for our monthly check-in. We dive into everything from the latest at 'Mass. and Cass,'' to what's up with the MBTA, to efforts to build up Boston's night life.
nbcboston.com
Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate
Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
whdh.com
Wu Urges Full-Court Press For MBTA Workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
POLITICO
Marty’s campaign-trail travels
MILES TO GO BEFORE HE SLEEPS — He might not be the most in-demand former mayor serving in the Biden administration. But Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who wouldn't get involved in Boston's race to replace him last year, is shaking off his campaign cobwebs in the run-up to the midterms.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
WBUR
Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem
Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem. School buses all over the state, including Boston, have historically struggled with on time arrivals, throwing off parents’ work schedules and hurting school attendance. WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung found this transportation tardiness is in large part due to how district school bus contracts work, and has led some school systems to take things into their own hands.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
WBUR
Nearly 2,000 people voted early in Boston as the election kicks off
Early voting kicked off this weekend across the state. In Boston, city election officials say 1,804 ballots were cast in-person during the first two days of early voting. Polling places were mostly quiet in Boston on the state's first weekend of in-person early voting. On Sunday at the Thelma D....
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
bunewsservice.com
Stop the Tyrants Unite for Freedom
GO USA – a non-profit 501(c)(4) organization – hosted the “Stop the Tyrants Unite for Freedom” rally to promote its Opp Score political credit rating system which rates candidates on a scale of -5.0 to +5.0 points based on “five points of opportunity:” personal, economic, social, education and national.
Home sales claim in anti-surtax ad disputed home
About two weeks out from Election Day, a new ad from the coalition trying to convince voters to oppose a Constitutional amendment that would add a 4 percent surtax on annual household income above $1 million is causing a stir and, with ballots already being cast, supporters are trying to combat what they see as "misinformation."
Boston City Council Redistricting Map Meeting Recap
This past Wednesday evening, over 100 residents gathered at the Condon School to discuss the process of redrawing council district lines. South Boston elected officials are less than pleased with one redistricting map in particular. City Councilor Ed Flynn send out a press release announcing the emergency meeting earlier in the week.
wgbh.org
Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible
Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
WCVB
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
Baker gets bill overhauling prescribing practices
The Legislature sent Gov. Charlie Baker a bill restricting the practice of insurance companies requiring patients to first try cheaper, oftentimes older, prescription drugs before they will pay for newer and more expensive drugs.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
