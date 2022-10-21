Read full article on original website
Heltah Skeltah’s Rockness Monsta Releases ‘Ether Rocks’ Album Feat. Method Man, Steele, and More
Brooklyn emcee Rock (also known as the Rockness Monsta) shares his sophomore album Ether Rocks. Produced entirely by Harlem’s own (Nas’s “Ether”, Jim Jones’s “Pop Champagne”, etc.), the project sees Rock’s ominous tone and sharp flow transposed from the traditional Boom-Bap beats of Da Beatminerz and others, into a sonic backdrop that retains grit yet bolsters an updated and more sophisticated style from the legendary emcee.
Lil Uzi Vert Planning for 20-City Headlining Tour in 2023
Lil Uzi Vert has revealed details of a Live Nation-organized, 20-city cross-country tour set to begin in March 2023. The 32-city excursion as a part of the Endless Summer Tour in 2018 was the Philadelphia native’s most recent headline tour. Just a few days have passed since the debut...
Chanel West Coast Releases New Two-Pack ‘The Versace Diaries’
The Versace Diaries EP, which was released by Chanel West Coast, features two songs written in conjunction with Minus Gravity, aka Apollo Liberace, Justin Love, DJ Kittie, Yowda, and Juss Swoop. The tracks are titled “Versaci Mami” and “Versace Robe.”. The compilation, a tribute to Versace’s influence...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Deontay Wilder Releases Debut Video “Everytime” With Marsellos Wilder & Telli Swift
Heavyweight boxing superstar Deontay Wilder goes from the ring to the music industry with the release of his debut music video, “Everytime” featuring his fiance, Telli Swift, and brother, Marsellos Wilder. Directed by Andre Ladon, better known as Lord Dre, the debut video stars the Bronze Bomber and...
Flavor Flav Celebrates Feeling Good After Two Years Without Liquor and Cigarettes
Hip-Hop legend Flavor Flav is celebrating his sobriety. Hitting Instagram, Flav revealed that he had been without cigarettes and alcohol for two years. “Today is October 19,” said Flavor Flav. “And guess what: I am two years, no cigarettes, two years, no alcohol. And you know what? I feel real good y’all, just to let you know. And I don’t care what nobody say, I look good y’all.”
AC/DC's Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives
Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs
CAA Talent Agency Cuts Ye, Completed Documentary Also Scrapped
The fallout of Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments continues. Ye has been dropped by the talent agency CAA. According to The Los Angeles Times, the agency has decided to cut ties with Ye due to his anti-Semitic views across social media and in interviews. In addition, MRC studio executives Modi...
Today In Hip Hop History: Hip Hop Cult Classic Flick ‘Krush Groove’ Released In Theaters 37 Years Ago
On this date in 1985, Hip-Hop bigwig Russell Simmons along with film producer Michael Schultz unveiled the Hip-Hop glory days fairy tale about the early days of Def Jam in the Warner Brothers distributed Krush Groove. This cinematic, quasi-musical was told in a very unique manner, with almost all of...
