ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Heltah Skeltah’s Rockness Monsta Releases ‘Ether Rocks’ Album Feat. Method Man, Steele, and More

Brooklyn emcee Rock (also known as the Rockness Monsta) shares his sophomore album Ether Rocks. Produced entirely by Harlem’s own (Nas’s “Ether”, Jim Jones’s “Pop Champagne”, etc.), the project sees Rock’s ominous tone and sharp flow transposed from the traditional Boom-Bap beats of Da Beatminerz and others, into a sonic backdrop that retains grit yet bolsters an updated and more sophisticated style from the legendary emcee.
thesource.com

Lil Uzi Vert Planning for 20-City Headlining Tour in 2023

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed details of a Live Nation-organized, 20-city cross-country tour set to begin in March 2023. The 32-city excursion as a part of the Endless Summer Tour in 2018 was the Philadelphia native’s most recent headline tour. Just a few days have passed since the debut...
thesource.com

Chanel West Coast Releases New Two-Pack ‘The Versace Diaries’

The Versace Diaries EP, which was released by Chanel West Coast, features two songs written in conjunction with Minus Gravity, aka Apollo Liberace, Justin Love, DJ Kittie, Yowda, and Juss Swoop. The tracks are titled “Versaci Mami” and “Versace Robe.”. The compilation, a tribute to Versace’s influence...
thesource.com

Flavor Flav Celebrates Feeling Good After Two Years Without Liquor and Cigarettes

Hip-Hop legend Flavor Flav is celebrating his sobriety. Hitting Instagram, Flav revealed that he had been without cigarettes and alcohol for two years. “Today is October 19,” said Flavor Flav. “And guess what: I am two years, no cigarettes, two years, no alcohol. And you know what? I feel real good y’all, just to let you know. And I don’t care what nobody say, I look good y’all.”
thesource.com

CAA Talent Agency Cuts Ye, Completed Documentary Also Scrapped

The fallout of Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments continues. Ye has been dropped by the talent agency CAA. According to The Los Angeles Times, the agency has decided to cut ties with Ye due to his anti-Semitic views across social media and in interviews. In addition, MRC studio executives Modi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy