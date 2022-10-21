Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial vote, UNM campus robbery, Stormy day, Pet adoption issues, Stranger things house
Monday’s Top Stories 7 students involved in fatal Taos crash, principal says Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash FBI searching for answers in 2018 Shiprock death Organ donors honored in Albuquerque High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo County Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks Man arrested for Santa Fe bank […]
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
More than 83K New Mexicans have cast their ballot
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office, 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans. 8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 […]
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Albuquerque
Mobile Franchise Expands in New Mexico, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Albuquerque. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo areas under new ownership.
What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
KOAT 7
First 'Missing Persons Day' held in New Mexico
A day some relatives and advocates never thought would happen, for the first time, New Mexico is hosting 'Missing Person's Day.'. The event allowed families to seek some answers, including resources for when those biggest fears become a reality. One organizer hopes this event allows others to feel welcome. "I...
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Bernalillo County: East Mountain properties current target in rent assistance scam
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t. “The city didn’t tell us anything they just replied back to the email and said that they would deny the claim,” said Julie Green, a homeowner in Tijeras. Green said she was confused after […]
New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event
Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us!
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
Comments / 2