3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Avon Lake fire chief reviews tax increase and scaled-down plan for new station
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Funding for a new Avon Lake fire station is on the Nov. 8 ballot. The project would be paid for through an additional 0.25 percent income tax that Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said will not touch those on fixed incomes. The tax also does not apply to Social Security or pension benefits.
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
Development projects in Cleveland's MidTown aim to bring energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood
CLEVELAND — New development projects in Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood are aiming to bring new energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood. On a tour organized by MidTown Cleveland on Monday, efforts in revitalization and growth were highlighted. Many of the new projects are focused along Euclid Avenue,...
Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction, a yearly pitch competition run by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, has picked 22 business as semifinalists for this year’s competition. The businesses will participate in a boot camp over the next four weeks, where business experts and mentors will prepare them to...
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
Medina County Health Department seeks levy renewal on Nov. 8 ballot
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Health Department is asking voters to approve a levy renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot that has been in place since 1992. This will be a 10-year renewal of an existing 0.7-mill levy, according to Medina County Health Commissioner Krista Wasowski. “This levy is...
Compromise saves Cleveland’s $17 million lead safety law: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Following a heated Cleveland City Council committee meeting last week, a law aiming to prevent lead poisoning in children is back on track. The $17 million legislation – funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars and originally passed in May – was amended and passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Monday and is expected to pass during a council meeting Monday night.
Deer culling under way in South Euclid, with second year of sterilization to begin in February
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Police Chief Joe Mays told City Council’s Recreation Committee Monday (Oct. 24) that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sharpshooters began the third culling season in the city a week earlier. As of Monday, they had culled 17 deer. The city is culling deer in conjunction...
Black Environmental Leaders, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, dedicate mural to memory of activist Jacqueline Gillon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two regional nonprofits on Monday dedicated a colorful mural by Cleveland artist Antwoine Washington celebrating the life and work of the late environmental activist Jacqueline Gillon. Gillon died in August at age 65 from complications related to an ongoing illness, the Western Reserve Land Conservancy said...
Brunswick Council discusses deer population in city
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- Brunswick City Council members and law enforcement officials addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife Oct. 24. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to the...
Townhomes project restarts after Berea extends purchase agreement
BEREA, Ohio -- After being placed on hold in August to address what Mayor Cyril Kleem called “unresolved issues,” a 69-unit townhome project planned for Berea’s north end appears poised to begin making its way through the city approval process again. Triban Investments, in partnership with Knez...
Cuyahoga County Executive, Council withdraw from jail planning committee
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., are withdrawing from the steering committee overseeing plans for a new jail after they say it failed to work as intended and turned the county’s own attorney against them. The two announced their decision...
Solon school board receives update on district’s strategic planning process
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District has kicked off the meetings of its action teams that are working on focus areas identified through its strategic planning process. The finance group met Monday (Oct. 24) after the Board of Education meeting. The remaining action teams -- facilities, responsive practices...
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in...
Mission Possible: Short-sea shipping could increase jobs in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — You may have already heard the warnings to start your holiday shopping early this year. The effects of the pandemic, supply chain issues and now congestion at coastal ports could leave that “must have” holiday gadget or toy stranded miles away from area store shelves.
Fire department celebrates 75 years of service: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- It is a banner year for the Olmsted Township Fire Department. The community is invited to sign a large banner in front of the local fire station celebrating its 75th anniversary. “Our sole commission is to serve the community,” Fire Chief Patrick Kelly said. “We appreciate...
Cuyahoga County, surrounding counties to receive more than $3 million in ARPA funds to address court backlogs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County and its six surrounding counties will receive more that $3 million in grants aimed at addressing court backlogs as part of $10.2 million awarded statewide, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday. The grants came from the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
Cleveland’s Central Kitchen will add three new takeout restaurants in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midtown’s Central Kitchen, a place for emerging restaurants and food retailers to learn and grow their businesses, is preparing for more retail offerings this fall that include the opening of three new locations for Cleveland favorites. The Midtown food business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen...
