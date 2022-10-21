ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Compromise saves Cleveland’s $17 million lead safety law: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Following a heated Cleveland City Council committee meeting last week, a law aiming to prevent lead poisoning in children is back on track. The $17 million legislation – funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars and originally passed in May – was amended and passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Monday and is expected to pass during a council meeting Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick Council discusses deer population in city

BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- Brunswick City Council members and law enforcement officials addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife Oct. 24. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to the...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
CLEVELAND, OH
