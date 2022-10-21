ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Candidates in huge 12th Missouri Senatorial District spar over issues

The candidates for the 12th Missouri State Senate District fielded a range of questions during a candidate forum sponsored by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Republican State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe defended the tax cuts enacted by the legislature in the recently concluded special legislative session, saying that it will have a positive impact on the state.
MISSOURI STATE
KCCI.com

Two Iowans die in Missouri crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph city council approves demo, rebuild of Red Lion Hotel site downtown

St. Joseph city councilmembers this week officially approved the demolition and rebuild of the Red Lion Hotel in downtown. HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The decision by city council confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure and build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
St. Joseph Post

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

