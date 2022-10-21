Read full article on original website
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
New Missouri law aimed at homeless camping faces legal challenges
A new law set to go into effect in 2023 will criminalize people who sleep on state-owned land.
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Mo. Sec. of State wants tighter rules on racy public library books
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors. Ashcroft proposed the new rule on libraries this...
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Candidates for 34th Senatorial District air differing visions
Missouri 34th Senatorial District incumbent, Republican Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, is being challenged in his re-election bid by political newcomer, Democrat Sarah Shorter of Kansas City. Luetkemeyer, in a St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, touts his record on fighting crime and bringing state money to the district in...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
Candidates in huge 12th Missouri Senatorial District spar over issues
The candidates for the 12th Missouri State Senate District fielded a range of questions during a candidate forum sponsored by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Republican State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe defended the tax cuts enacted by the legislature in the recently concluded special legislative session, saying that it will have a positive impact on the state.
Two Iowans die in Missouri crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
St. Joseph city council approves demo, rebuild of Red Lion Hotel site downtown
St. Joseph city councilmembers this week officially approved the demolition and rebuild of the Red Lion Hotel in downtown. HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The decision by city council confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure and build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
Mo., 5 other states appeal dismissal of suit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
