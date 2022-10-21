Read full article on original website
FirstEnergy stops its use of “dark money,” disclosures show: Capitol Letter
Dark money no more? Disclosures show FirstEnergy has cut off its use of “dark money” in Ohio – a controversial political spending tactic that was a critical cog in the largest bribery scandal in state history, Jake Zuckerman reports. The company’s political spending has slowed to a crawl across the board in Ohio, but it’s still spending in other states.
FirstEnergy’s power and influence have evaporated, with fewer lobbyists and less dark money: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, ending the controversial spending tactic critical to the House Bill 6 corruption. We’re talking about cutting off contributions to Ohio-based nonprofit entities that spend outside money to support politicians on Today...
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: score $200 before market opens
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new year will usher in online sports betting excitement, and the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer adds to it with a $200...
Former Ohio National Guard member pleads guilty to making, selling ‘ghost’ guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was once a member of the Ohio National Guard and also is accused of making antisemitic threats has pleaded guilty to charges that he made and sold “ghost guns,” and also sold parts that would illegally convert firearms into automatic weapons.
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed...
Ohio Super 25: St. Edward finishes regular season at No. 1, but how does the rest of the state stack up?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With its decisive 41-20 win Friday against Archbishop Hoban, St. Edward not only moves back into the No. 1 spot of the cleveland.com area Top 25 but also in the statewide Super 25 that ranked all of Ohio’s high school football teams, regardless of division.
On climate change, it’s pay now, or pay later
On July 22, The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com reported that, “Ohio municipalities, by a conservative estimate, will need to increase spending by $1.8 billion to $5.9 billion a year by 2050 to address worsening effects of climate change” (“Climate change will cost municipalities billions of dollars”). The article cited “a just-released report sponsored by Power A Clean Future Ohio and the Ohio Environmental Council.”
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022; jackpot $625 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $625 million. The numbers are 18-23-35-45-54 Powerball 16 Power Play 4x. There was no overall winner, so the jackpot increases to an estimated $680 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
St. Edward finishes strong, remains atop cleveland.com state football rankings in Division I before the playoffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the final two weeks of the regular season, St. Edward took down what had been the top-ranked teams in Ohio’s biggest two divisions. The Eagles followed their 6-0 win in Week 9 at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller with a 41-20 rout of Archbishop Hoban on Friday to close the regular season and remain atop the cleveland.com state football rankings for Division I.
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
Watch The Ohio State Marching Band and Iowa Marching Band pay tribute to Elton John with halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a legend like Sir Elton John, one band just isn’t enough. On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Marching Band and Iowa Marching Band paid tribute to John, who is currently on his farewell tour across America, with seven hits from his legendary catalogue. The selections...
Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Fleeing felon switches clothes with DoorDash driver: Orange Police Blotter
Receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, falsification (misleading a public official), warrant: Harvard Road. Responding to a report of a stolen 2021 Kia traveling in the area on the evening of Oct. 14, police soon found the car occupied in the lot at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, with one officer blocking it in and activating his overhead lights.
