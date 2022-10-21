When political ads backfire | Letters to the editor: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

When political ads backfire

I have been receiving a ton of political advertising lately, including bizarre ads from groups trying to attack Assembly candidate Jess Self. These ads have even altered photos to try to demonize Ms. Self. I’ve known her as someone committed to community service. These ads did not make any sense until I looked at the fine print to see who was paying for them. These ads were paid for by Bay Area pharmaceutical companies, Uber and other big corporations.

So, why are these corporations spending money to attack a Modesto candidate for state Assembly? The only answer that comes to mind is these big corporations are trying to stop someone who is very smart and very motivated to help the average person pay less for pharmaceuticals. Are they trying to stop someone who will have the courage to stand up to the big corporations?

For me, these corporate attacks worked — they convinced me that I’m right in supporting Jess Self for Assembly.

Blake Mittan, Modesto

Goriel has what Modesto needs

Modesto City Council needs committed leaders who have a deep understanding of our community, are capable problem-solvers and have a strong desire to better our city. Naramsen Goriel, a candidate for District 5, is that person.

Born and raised in the district he is running in, he has a record of local activism geared toward the betterment of our community. He has forward-thinking ideas concerning smart and sustainable growth, public safety and the homeless crisis. Naramsen is in touch with our city’s needs and would be a great addition to our City Council.

Elki Issa, Modesto

Esquer for Turlock mayor

I had the honor of serving our city as a councilman from 2010 to 2018. I am similarly honored to enthusiastically endorse Gil Esquer to become the next mayor of Turlock. I believe it’s time for a change.

My friend Gil Esquer is exactly the change we need. Let me share that Gil Esquer is a collaborative and visionary leader who understands quite well the issues before the city and the City Council. We had opportunities on several occasions to work through difficult issues. I observed that he was quickly able to evaluate the situation and move to propose an appropriate solution. I am convinced that we can trust Gil to do a job as our mayor to tackle any and every difficult issue we face. It’s time that we embrace what Turlock can become without forgetting our rich heritage.

Bill DeHart, Turlock

Reelect Mayor Bublak

Amy Bublak’s track record as Turlock mayor the past four years has earned her the right to a second term. She has remained keenly focused on critical issues involving public safety and city finance. Amy’s background as a former Modesto police officer has given her firsthand experience dealing with community issues such as the homeless, nuisance abatement and the impact drug abuse has on a city.

Amy understands the need to work with multiple public and private agencies to find solutions to community problems. Her track record speaks for itself and should weigh heavily with voters who are looking for more than vague campaign promises. Amy is highly motivated and has the integrity to place the interests of Turlock as her first priority.

Kathleen Blom, Modesto

Yonan for TID board

I am happy to see David Yonan, a lifelong Ceres resident, running for the Turlock Irrigation District Board, Division 2. David is involved in his community. Given his experience and background in banking and farming, I know that his contributions to the board will be informed ones.

As a retired Ceres teacher, I can speak to David’s willingness to share his time, energy, and expertise to benefit our students. On career days, he shared his banking expertise with students as he guided them through the process of maintaining a checkbook register using real-life applications of math skills. Sharing his expertise as a farmer, he volunteered his time in the development of our school garden. Beyond setting up water-saving drip systems and planting vegetables, he also added lessons on weather and its effect on plant growth. I do not doubt that David will also willingly give his time, energy, and expertise to benefit the larger community he will represent on the TID board.

Nancy Aredas, Turlock