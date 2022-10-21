Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Irvington Halloween display theft
A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime for one Irvington homeowner, and he’s now modified his decorations to include a message to the thieves that stole his props. Irvington Halloween display theft. A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Two Chicks Whisky Business
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana …. MasterChef Winner Kelsey Murphy shares some creative …. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has created a creepy but creative take on treats that adults can enjoy on the spookiest day of the year. Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Indy 500!
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Million Meal Marathon
Thousands of volunteers of all ages coming together for one marathon movement. Sherman visited Gainbridge Fieldhouse as preparations were underway for the Million Meal Marathon. Where is Sherman? The Million Meal Marathon. Thousands of volunteers of all ages coming together for one marathon movement. Sherman visited Gainbridge Fieldhouse as preparations...
Fox 59
13th Hour Haunted House offers Indy frights and chills
INDIANAPOLIS — With the Halloween spooky season fully upon us, the Thirteenth Hour Haunted House in Indianapolis has all of your fright and fear needs met. 13th Hour Indy has specific, detailed workers trained to frighten and spook any attendee. With frightening makeup and costumes, creepy rooms and hallways and the most haunted vibes in Indiana, you are guaranteed to get the chills.
Fox 59
More need for at-home help
Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana …. MasterChef Winner Kelsey Murphy shares some...
Fox 59
Children’s Museum Guild hosts 58th annual Haunted House
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a fun family tradition for spooky season – The Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House is back for its 58th year. There’ll be all kinds of tricks and treats for your little ones, including some “lights-on” hours offering a less creepy experience.
WTHR
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
WISH-TV
Halloween After Dark returns to Children’s Museum for people 21 and up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults ages 21 and up can enjoy the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis without the kids Saturday night. Halloween After Dark starts at 7:00p.m. and runs through 11:00p.m. “People 21 and up can experience the thrills of the Haunted House, Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem, and haunted...
Fox 59
Halloween pet safety
INDIANAPOLIS – Lights and decorations, costumes and masks and a constant stream of strangers at the door – Halloween can be a downright scary experience for pets. Dr. Chris Robinette with Pet Wellness Clinics shares some tips for keeping your pet safe during the holiday.
Fox 59
Diwali Festival 2022: How to celebrate!
INDIANAPOLIS- Diwali is a multi-day festival celebrated by multiple faiths, including the Hindu Religion. It’s known as the “Festival of Lights, “and is celebrated in homes and the Mandir, Hindu place of worship. Baps volunteers, Neha Patel and Hiren Patel, spoke to the FOX59 Morning Team Monday...
Fox 59
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Fox 59
Exotic animal shows right here in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Got a young animal lover with a birthday coming up? Looking for a unique team-building exercise? Silly Safaris has the answer for you. Based in Acton, Ind., Silly Safaris offers a wide variety of animals for shows and events, as well as trained animal handlers offering information.
Fox 59
Butter cream board? A spin on the newest food trend
INDIANAPOLIS — As recipe developer at Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is always looking to put a unique spin on the latest food trends. Recently, butter charcuterie boards have taken the culinary world by storm. Scales heard this, and with her sweet tooth nature came up with the butter cream board.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
On this day in Indiana history: events from October 23, the week ahead
INDIANA — Whether it is memorable political debates, legendary bank heists or aviation records, Indiana has some history when it comes to October 23. While the Hoosier state may be overlooked by some as a flyover state or a large cornfield – it does have a special place in history, specifically on this date. Female […]
WISH-TV
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
Fox 59
Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75
