Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Big Trouble in Little China star doesn’t think sequel should happen
Dwayne Johnson might have just joined the DCEU with DC movie Black Adam, but he’s got his eye on a classic ‘80s movie too. He’s been attached to a sequel of Big Trouble of Little China for some years now, and one of the stars of John Carpenter’s original thriller movie isn’t sure it should happen.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Supernatural episodes ever made
What are the best Supernatural episodes? For 15 seasons, the Winchester brothers Sam and Dean, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, enthralled us in their exploits saving people and hunting things. Their family business frequently made the horror series a terrifying watch, though it wasn’t afraid to have a laugh either.
thedigitalfix.com
Yes, Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio knows karate
Mr. Miyagi might’ve taught Daniel LaRusso to “wax on, wax off” during ‘80s movie The Karate Kid, but when it came to doing his own stunts both in the action movies and in the spin-off Netflix series Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel, was largely left to his own devices.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Landau was offered huge Star Trek role – here’s why he declined
The three-time Oscar nominated actor Martin Landau was offered the role of Spock in sci-fi series Star Trek. Landau, who died in 2017 was a prolific and popular actor. He was perhaps best known for his time on the Mission: Impossible TV series, and for his role in Alfred Hitchcok’s spy thriller movie North by Northwest.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: King Jaehaerys’ dragon Vermithor explained
Who is Vermithor? Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. The Targaryen civil war has begun, and Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon II are on the hunt for allies. While Aegon’s diplomatic efforts seem to have won around the great houses of Westeros, Rhaenyra has other plans.
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
thedigitalfix.com
Oscar Isaac says there’s “no official word” on Moon Knight season 2
Bad news MCU fans, it looks like the Marvel series Moon Knight won’t be returning anytime soon. In an interview with Collider, actor Oscar Isaac – who played the part of the titular superhero – shared a disappointing update about the status of the production. Moon Knight...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Trek captain didn’t enjoy going to space
For any actor involved in the Star Trek franchise, you would have thought that the experience of boldly going where no one has gone before would be the chance of a lifetime. In the case of William Shatner though, the original and perhaps best Star Trek captain of all time, the trip to space was far from enjoyable.
thedigitalfix.com
New Star Wars movie reportedly a sequel to Rise of Skywalker
A new secret Star Wars movie, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of MCU Ms. Marvel fame, is in the works, and its place in the sacred Star Wars timeline may have already been revealed. Although its story is being kept firmly under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the upcoming entry to a galaxy far, far away will take place after the events of the 2019 science fiction movie Rise of Skywalker.
thedigitalfix.com
Vinland Saga season 2 gets new trailer
More details on the release of the second season of Viking anime Vinland Saga have been released, as well as a new trailer, which features the opening song River by Anonymouz. This is the first significant update we’ve had on the second season since June 2022. The trailer opens...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: why did Daemon strangle Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Why did Daemon strangle Rhaenyra Targaryen? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. The fantasy series House of the Dragon has never shied away from violence. We’ve seen Daemon Targaryen chopping off heads, Ser Criston Cole reducing a man’s head to pulped watermelon, and Larys Strong had his own father and brother burned alive.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more
When is the House of the Dragon season 2 release date? Who would have thought it, ey? Game of Thrones is somehow back, and it’s actually really good. Set roughly two centuries before the War of the Five Kings and the coming of the Night King, the fantasy series takes us back to a Westeros ruled by the Targaryen family.
thedigitalfix.com
Doctor Who: Which previous Doctors were in The Power of the Doctor?
Which previous Doctors were in The Power of the Doctor? Thanks to the time travelling nature of Doctor Who, there’s plenty of time and space (ahem) for old faces to return in unexpected moments. This had led to several famous multi-Doctor stories such as The Three Doctors and The...
thedigitalfix.com
Oscar Isaac confirms “specific conversations” about Moon Knight return
Oscar Isaac has confirmed that conversations have been held about the return of Moon Knight. Moon Knight was one of the more interesting, risky Marvel series. Starring Isaac and Ethan Hunt, the TV series was a gritter take on the Marvel universe. It followed Isaac’s character Steven Grant, a British man with dissociative identity disorder, who comes into conflict with his other identities, including the mercenary Marc Spector. Over the course of the series, the character tried to reconcile his personal life with the actions of his other identities, which end up getting him tangled into the plans of the evil cult leader Arthur Harrow.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Tim Burton will never direct a Marvel movie
Some horror movie directors like Sam Raimi have taken the plunge recently and decided to lend their spooky talents to the MCU — with Raimi directing Phase 4 movie Doctor Strange 2. However, one spooky director has determined that he will never be behind the camera of a Marvel movie, and that’s Tim Burton.
thedigitalfix.com
Saw 10 bringing back Tobin Bell because sure, why not
Horror movie fans will be delighted to learn that a familiar face will be returning to the beloved Saw franchise for its upcoming entry. According to Bloody Disgusting, Tobin Bell is set to make a comeback as the iconic villain John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer for the new Saw movie.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon episode 10 recap: the Dance of Dragons begins
Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. Welp, after ten weeks of teasing us the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons has finally begun, but who’d have thought the whole thing could have been avoided? Anyway, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Our episode begins on Dragonstone, where Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her son Lucerys (Olivia Cooke) argue over duty.
Rihanna, Dave Chapelle, & Others Stand Behind Will Smith At Screening Of New Movie 7 Months After Oscar Slap
“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” Will Smith captioned the photos he posted to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24), revealing the select few who got to see his new movie, Emancipation, ahead of the Dec. 2 release date. Will, 54, screened the film for some A-lister friends, including Rihanna and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, film writer and black-ish creator Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley, comedian Dave Chappelle, and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. The second slide showed Chapelle, 49, standing among the seats of the private theatre.
thedigitalfix.com
Dwayne Johnson is working on “what’s next” for Black Adam already
Dwayne Johnson, the star of the latest DC movie Black Adam, has already begun working on the anti-hero’s next adventure. After many years of being in the works, Black Adam has now been released. The superhero movie features Johnson as the titular character, in addition to Pierce Brosnan as...
thedigitalfix.com
Doctor Who series 14 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the Doctor Who series 14 release date? Jodie Whittaker’s time as the 13th Doctor has now come to an end, with the release of her final episode The Power of the Doctor. Thankfully, just because the character has died once again doesn’t mean that the TV series...
Comments / 0