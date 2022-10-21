Oscar Isaac has confirmed that conversations have been held about the return of Moon Knight. Moon Knight was one of the more interesting, risky Marvel series. Starring Isaac and Ethan Hunt, the TV series was a gritter take on the Marvel universe. It followed Isaac’s character Steven Grant, a British man with dissociative identity disorder, who comes into conflict with his other identities, including the mercenary Marc Spector. Over the course of the series, the character tried to reconcile his personal life with the actions of his other identities, which end up getting him tangled into the plans of the evil cult leader Arthur Harrow.

3 DAYS AGO